Stargazing: Astronomers are investigators of heavens

The image of an astronomer to many people is a “nocturnal creature huddled in some cold observatory dome, studying the heavens from the business end of a long optical telescope with eye and camera.”

That quote is attributed to a gentleman named James Mullaney, and although I will admit to having huddled around my telescope in some pretty frigid southwest Iowa weather, we do not consider ourselves to be a nocturnal creature.

French author and astronomer Camille Flammarion in his “Dreams of an Astronomer” wrote:

“It is one of the charms of astronomy that it enables us to see through space. Those who remain in ignorance of this science do not even know that they are depriving themselves of the most agreeable satisfactions of the mind. They are like travelers who pass through a wonderful landscape without asking where they are.”

I suppose I began “asking” some 70 years ago, and even after that period of time I am still amazed by the celestial landscapes of southwest Iowa.

Astronomers, both amateur and professional, consider themselves as investigators of the universe whose work is often divided between observational and theoretical research.

Of course, the easiest aspect of astronomy is to get involved in the observational side. All it takes is the purchase of a quality telescope or binoculars and possess a basic understanding of the sky.

It’s once you begin observing the heavens that you also begin to absorb some of the theoretical as well as philosophical values of the science of astronomy.

Studies have shown that a majority of professional astronomers use observatories for only a few nights during the month, and then only for observing some very faint celestial object.

For the astronomer involved in theoretical research, it isn’t unusual for them to never enter an observatory. They make their calculations on paper, merely feeding the observational data obtained by others in these calculations.

What all astronomers have in common is the love of the heavens and the universe, and the greatest difference between amateur and professional is that the latter get paid for what they do.

Be that as it may, amateur astronomers, who outnumber their professional counterparts 30 to 1, contribute enormous amounts of valuable data to the field.

It is not that they are more adept than the professionals. The larger observatories just don’t have the time to do the meticulous observations that amateurs are in the best position to do, primarily by sheer numbers.

Certainly not everyone has an interest in the stars or astronomy. Those who do and want to take the time to “ask where they are” can do so by attending a meeting of the Omaha Astronomical Society, which meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month. The meetings are held in room 169 of the Durham Science Center on the campus of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, 6001 Dodge St. Although the meeting officially begins at 7:30 p.m., there is a 6:45 p.m. astronomical and beginners question time.

On yet another subject, our evening “star” planet Venus, has now sunk below the western horizon and will soon reappear in the early morning eastern sky about an hour before sunrise.

Venus will be shining at a -4.3 magnitude and early risers should have no difficulty in locating our “sister” planet shining in the low morning eastern sky.