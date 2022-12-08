Stargazing: Earth’s axial tilt points right at Polaris

Based on a talk I gave awhile back, it’s apparent one of the more difficult aspects of astronomy is the celestial motion and the apparent movement of the stars and our sun.

For one thing, it just doesn’t seem proper to say that the sun does not rise in the east and set in the west, but remains in the exact same position day after day, after day.

It is only because of Earth’s revolutions we are being “transported” from right to left and as we move further toward the east, over the curve of the horizon comes the sun. This same effect occurs at night as our Earthly motion take us to the point when the western horizon occults the sun.

Can you imagine what the response would be if you told your children, “I want you to be home by the time the earth has rotated enough so as to occult the sun below the local western horizon.”

Celestial motions and the attempt to explain them was a constant problem for ancient astronomers, many of them who were executed when they blasphemously proposed that the Earth was not the center of the universe.

Most of us learned in school that the Earth and other planets in our solar system orbit a yellowish Class G star, and that the tilt of the Earth is the only reason we experience the changing of the seasons as we do.

This tilt of Earth’s axis at 23.5 degrees from perpendicular causes different hemispheres to be exposed to the heat of the sun during summer and to the cold, snowy days of winter.

Although it was a couple of years ago, I can still remember watching the Olympics from Rio de Janeiro and thought how crazy it looked seeing the spectators wrapped up against the cold temperatures while we had been locked in the 90s for much too long.

If you would like to see what 23.5 degrees looks like, go out this evening and find the Big Dipper in the northeastern sky, There are two stars, Merak and Dubhe, in the bowl of the dipper that are referred to as “pointer stars.”

If you note the separation distance of these two stars and then multiply that distance five times along an imaginary line you will come to a fourth magnitude star, Polaris. If you stretch your arm out and point to it, the angle between the ground and Polaris will be 23.5 degrees.

For centuries, travelers have looked at the Little Dipper to locate the North Star since Polaris a reliable constant, not only for travelers, but also for those navigating the stars.

Polaris, Alpha Ursae Minoris is the last star in the tail of the Little Dipper and is only visible to observers in the northern hemisphere. It is 820 light years from Earth and is classified as a double star since it has a ninth magnitude companion.

I have some very unique photos I took of the stars as they rotate around Polaris resulting in circular star trails. If you can find some fairly dark sky and have a camera capable of time exposures, set it up on a tripod, point it directly at Polaris, open up the lens and then sit back and wait.

After a 30 to 45 minute exposure, the Earth’s rotation will cause the stars to trail resulting in what astronomers refer to as circumpolar star trails.