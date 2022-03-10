Stargazing: ET’s — Nice 'people' or villains?

Today’s column deviates from our usual content in order to respond to an email I received from one of my readers.

The reader asked: “Should we continue our search for extra-terrestrial if we don’t know what they will be like?”

There is no end to the speculation as to whether we stand alone in the universe or whether we have brethren on some as yet undiscovered planet hiding in the dark regions of space.

Two questions arise. What if we were able to make contact with another civilization, other than by radio communications? Would our new acquaintances be “nice people” or some kind of monstrous villains as depicted on “War of the Worlds” and other movies?

If our first contact was by electromagnetic communications, the nature of the contact would depend, to a great deal, on the content of any message received.

The population of Earth has become so completely accustomed to regarding themselves as supreme, that to discover we are no more an intellectual match for beings elsewhere than our dogs are for us would be a shattering revelation.

I feel certain most will agree that science fiction movies or TV productions have, for the most part, always portrayed alien star folk as some evil genius at work out there among the distant stars.

It was a very long time ago, but I remember reading an article written by now deceased Ronald Bracewell, a radio astronomer, who put forth the idea as to whether beings from another world would covet our gold or other rare substances or “would they want us as cattle or as slaves?” It’s an interesting premise.

Perhaps the greatest challenge that faces us is how do we accept another interstellar life form that bears no resemblance to human beings yet possesses intelligence far beyond our own.

We exist as we do only because the environment in which we find ourselves. That is also true of some life form that is subjected to forces of gravity thousands of times greater than what we experience on Earth.

Perhaps they would crawl around on all fours, unable to stand up under those gravitational forces. They might possibly have an atmosphere so caustic their skin resembles that of a reptile and their lungs would no doubt have the consistency of leather.

Another question is where would theologians stand on a newly discovered life form? Both Catholics and Protestants have pursued the subject of life elsewhere for a very long time.

I believe that a divine being created the heavens and all that in there lies, but I just can’t bring myself to accept the premise that that divine being would be so selfish as to create only Earth and its inhabitants to the exclusion of any others.

One of the biggest and longest standing questions in the history of human thought is whether there are other intelligent life forms within our Universe. Obtaining good estimates of the number of possible extraterrestrial civilizations has, however, been very challenging.

Quoting author Walter Sullivan, “the Universe that lies about us, visible only in the privacy, the intimacy of night, is incomprehensibly vast. Yet the conclusion that life exists around this vastness seems inescapable. We cannot yet be sure whether or not life lies within reach, but in any case we are a part of it all, we are not alone.”