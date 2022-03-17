Stargazing: Moon will wash out stargazing tonight

Friday night’s full moon should do a good job of washing out any stargazing efforts you might be thinking of doing, but many of the “early spring” time constellations will still be there when the moon is no longer a problem.

One thing you may want to do tonight is to take a shot at proving that the “moon illusion” is just that — an illusion.

We’ve all seen full moons that appear enormous in size when they first begin to rise above our eastern horizon and some full moons such as the Harvest Moon can appear gigantic.

Friday night’s full moon will occur while the moon is at its perigee position which puts it at 229,758 miles from Earth compared to the apogee position of 251,230 miles which took place on March 10. Being closer to us might make you think it appears much larger than normal but that is not necessarily so.

The full moon actually occurs at precisely 3:18 a.m. The glowing orb stands in the far-southern part of Leo the Lion, between the constellations of Virgo to the east and Sextans to the west.

As I’ve mentioned before, this lunar phase is the least interesting to observers because sunlight falls straight down on the moon from our perspective, which minimizes shadow detail so this might be a good night to observe the moon illusion.

I was reading in an edition of “Astronomy” magazine that you can prove the moon illusion with a single sheet of paper.

Go out just after sunset and find the moon low in the east.

Roll up the paper into a tube and change the tube’s diameter until the moon fills the field of view when you look through it. Tape the tube so its size doesn’t change. Then head indoors and go back outside a few hours later when the moon is high. Look through the tube again. The fact that the moon will be the same size still amazes seasoned observers. The best explanation for this illusion seems to be that when the moon lies near the horizon, our brain compares its size with foreground objects, which don’t appear near the moon when it’s high in the sky.

On another subject, for you early risers, it is impossible to overlook the brilliant sister planet Venus in the eastern sky shining brilliantly at magnitude of -4.7.

On yet another subject, the vernal equinox or “start of spring” occurs at 10:23 a.m. on Sunday.

The March equinox marks when the Northern Hemisphere starts to tilt toward the sun, which means longer, sunnier days. In the Northern Hemisphere, the March equinox is called the vernal equinox, because it signals the beginning of spring (vernal means fresh or new like the spring).

The vernal equinox (also called the spring equinox) is one of the two equinoxes— the times of the year when the amount of daylight and nighttime hours are just about of equal length. The two equinoxes occur around March 20–21 and September 22–23.