Stargazing: No dumb questions about astronomy

I was speaking with a friend of mine the other day, and she asked me a question about Earth’s rotation and that of the moon.

When questions such as these come up, I try my best to keep the answers as non-technical as possible and make the answers easy to comprehend. Planetary motions are not that easy.

It is difficult to get people to understand that the Sun does not rise or set on its own and that the moon does not rise or set but that each of these bodies appears to perform those motions only because of the of the rotation of planet Earth.

I will never ridicule someone who asks a question about astronomy, since it can sometimes be a very mind-boggling subject.

Several years ago, I wrote a column which dealt with some questions that had been submitted to a gentleman who writes for “Astronomy” magazine.

These so-called “dumb” questions were ranked 1 through 5 and may cause some of you to wonder how such a question could ever have been asked.

No. 5: “During the eclipse, where will the moon be?” (Question asked by a senior student in a science class).

No. 4: “If the Sun is a star, why can’t we see it at night?” (Question asked by a senior student in a science class)

No. 3: ”What keeps the blue from falling off?” (Question asked by a person who had seen a photograph of Earth from space).

No. 2: “If stars are so huge how did the astronauts steer around them on their way to the moon?” (Question asked following a talk to a group of fifth graders)

No. 1 “If the eclipse is so dangerous why are they having it?” (Question asked by a caller to a radio station that had been broadcasting warnings about looking at the Sun during a partial eclipse).

I, too, have received questions from my readers over the years, and I really do enjoy the hearing from you, and I have always believed there is no such thing as a stupid question; there are only stupid answers. Got a question? E-mail me at rallen4@cox.net.

Knowledge of the stars, constellations, planets and galaxies that populate the heavens is something we are not born with. It comes to us from a lifetime of learning.

There should be no shame in the fact that you are unable to name a single star. Although it is a personal thing, I do believe that not becoming familiar with the heavens that surround us is a shame, since it is in that direction that our future will be taking us.

One star that is very easy to identify is one named Siriu8s, the Dog Star. It is a bright white star due south in the night sky. This star is located in the constellation of Canis Major and is the brightest star in the northern hemisphere, next to our Sun, of course.