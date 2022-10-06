Stargazing: Optical aids come in a variety of styles

I received an email from a reader who has been giving thoughts about purchasing an optical aid for his astronomy hobby.

As I’ve mentioned in past columns, to get much enjoyment out of stargazing, there will come a time when some kind of “optical aid” will become essential.

I still believe that for those just getting started in observing the heavens, binoculars are the best bet. They come in a wide variety of powers and, as a rule, are more economical than most telescopes. There are exceptions to that rule, however.

I recently saw advertised a set of binoculars with a price of $800. Needless to say, optical aids like this are too large and expensive for fledgling stargazers.

Enjoying the sky with binoculars has many advantages according to author Phillip S. Harrington.

In his book “Touring the Universe Through Binoculars,” Harrington points out how binoculars have a friendly and comfortable feel to the user.

According to Harrison, “they can be used either while standing up or sitting down, are compact, lightweight and instantly ready to use either for a casual glance or for an in depth study of the universe.”

I’ve found over the years that while the majority of my observations are made using my telescope, the pair of binoculars I take with me often give me wider fields of view that are simply too large to fit in my telescope’s eyepiece.

When it comes to comparing binoculars to telescopes, Harrington brings out a very good point: research has shown that visual acuity is greatly improved by using two eyes instead of one.

Visual acuity is important, I’ll agree, but one thing telescopes have that binoculars don’t is the capacity to increase magnification of an object.

Although there are some variations in some reflecting telescopes, the two basic types available on the market today are the reflectors and refractors. One of the variations in reflecting telescopes is the one referred to as a Cassegrain.

Each of these telescopes collects light and then focuses that light in different ways. Refractors do it with a lens, reflectors with mirrors and Cassegrains do it with a combination of mirrors and lens.

Reflectors, for the most part, are designed especially for astronomy. The cost of most reflectors is much less than that for refractors or Cassegrains.

The reason for this cost difference lies in the fact that it is much more economical to grind a mirror than it is to grind a lens. An example of these differences was shown in a magazine I was reading several weeks ago.

The article was reviewing a 4.7 inch refractor with an equatorial mount that retailed for $598. There was also a review on a 6-inch reflector, also with equatorial mount, costing $369.

These differences can play a very important role when a decision has been made to buy an optical instrument either for yourself or as a gift for someone.