Stargazing: Orion offers look at stars old and new

American physicist Heinz R. Pagels, once penned the following:

“Stars are like animals in the wild. We may see the young but never their actual birth, which is a veiled and secret event”.

Stars live for a very long period of time, so long in fact that the life span of the human species can never observe a single star’s life cycle.

Although we are still wrapped up in winter time skies, it won’t be too much longer before winter begins to fade away and spring begins to make its presence known.

One of the celestial symbols of early spring is the arrival in the eastern sky of the luminous band of light we refer to as the Milky Way Galaxy.

Observers looking at the Milky Way on a dark night sky will notice bands of darkness scattered along it — vast clouds of gas and dust that only become visible when they block out the light from more distant stars. Spread throughout our galaxy, these giant clouds provide the raw material for new stars.

If tonight’s sky is clear, go outside about 7:30 p.m. and look high in the southern sky for the distinctive constellation of Orion with its three uniquely aligned “belt stars.”

Although more easily seen by using binoculars, there is a misty looking star just a little ways down from the middle belt star.

This misty star is actually a tremendous cloud of gas, quite similar to that in the Milky Way, but which is visible only because of the radiation being given off by a group of 4 bright stars known as the Trapezium

These extremely hot stars are believed by many astronomers to be the latest in a series of stars to be born from the clouds of gas which permeate the sky in Orion.

Their formation were perhaps triggered by a star from an earlier generation, just as our own parent sun is thought to have also been born in a similar association of clouds and stars.

After their birth, stars live tens of billions of years as well-behaved main sequence stars, but then things start to change.

When stars such as our own sun run low on hydrogen gas to fuse into helium, the situation becomes critical and the star becomes brighter, larger and redder as it begins to fuse helium into carbon. It departs from the main sequence of stars and enters the red giant category.

Looking again at Orion, in the upper left hand corner of the quadrilateral pattern, the red giant star Betelgeuse is very easy to see.

When our sun eventually reaches the stage of red giant, still many billion of years into the future, Earth, as well as Mercury and Venus, will be swallowed up by its atmosphere.

A star’s life depends primarily on how massive it is, as does its ultimate fate.

When our sun reaches that red giant stage, it will remain that way for billions of years until its nuclear fuel is exhausted and it casts off its outer layers to form a planetary nebula surrounding a blazing hot core.

The formation of a planetary nebula represents the final moments of glory for most stars, as the central core fades to obscurity.