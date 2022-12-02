Stargazing: Poet likens Pleiades to cluster of fireflies

English poet, Lord Alfred Tennyson once wrote: “Many a night I saw the Pleiades, rising thru the mellow shade, glitter like a swarm of fireflies tangled in a silver braid.”

I guess the stars can sometimes fuel a poet’s mind and although I’ve observed the Pleiades more times than I can remember, I just don’t recall them ever looking like a swarm of fireflies. Of course, that was Tennyson.

Much has been written about this star cluster that is now visible in the mid-high eastern sky shortly after dark. Located in the constellation of Taurus, the Bull, this cluster can be found in the left shoulder of the mythological beast just above and slightly to the right of a very reddish colored star, Aldebaran.

I find it interesting that the Pleiades are only one of the stellar formations mentioned in the Bible. In the book of Job, Chapter 38, verse 31, “Canst thou bind the sweet influence of the Pleiades, or loose the bands of Orion?”

In mythology, the Pleiades represent the seven daughters of Atlas and Pleione. Things got a little out of hand because of the boisterous giant named Orion, who was courting the girls and they became so frightened they pleaded with Greek god Zeus to protect them. Zeus, having compassion on the sisters, turned them into doves and placed them in the sky.

If you are facing east, the constellation of that boisterous giant is now located just to the lower right of Taurus and will continue rising higher and higher each night pursuing the sisters but never being able to catch them.

The names of the individual stars are almost as beautiful as the cluster itself: Asterope, Alcyone, Maia, Taygeta, Celaeno, Electra and Merope.

It takes a telescope or powerful binoculars to see it, but there is a tremendous cloud of cosmic gas that produces a blue reflection nebula that surrounds the entire cluster.

In addition to the mythological tales, there is an American Indian tale that relates how the Pleiades were seven youngsters who, on a walk through the sky, lost their way and never found their way back home.

They remained in the sky, staying close together. According to legend, the seventh sister is hard to see because she really wants to go back to Earth, and her tears dim her luster.

Only on a very dark night, you should be able to see at least six of the stars in the Pleiades with the naked eye.

Although only the brightest stars are in the Pleiades get all the notice, there are actually a total of 500 stars belonging to the cluster and they shine, on average, from 411 light years away.