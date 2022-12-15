Stargazing: Remember to view sun with caution

With Christmas just a week away, I thought now would be a good time to offer a word of caution concerning trying to look at the sun with a telescope you may receive as a gift.

That word of caution is don’t until you have the proper filtering devices to protect your eyes from permanent damage.

One of the accessories which usually accompany the small refracting type of telescopes purchased from large chain stores such as Walmart, Kmart, Sears and Target is labeled as a “sun filter.”

These filters, for the most part, are constructed with welder’s glass, which is cemented into the round metal holders.

The problem with these filters is their inability to withstand the intense heat of the sun, which is being focused upon them.

Because the filters are placed in the eyepiece of the telescope, it means that should the filtering material crack or fracture, it is impossible to move away eyepiece quickly enough to prevent retinal damage.

It isn’t that difficult to imagine how serious that damage could be. It could easily destroy the retina, causing permanent blindness in that eye or damage a small portion resulting in a permanent “black” spot in the sight path.

There are several varieties of filtering material available for the telescopes, the best, I feel, being “Solar Skreen” — an aluminized, mylar based material which effectively blocks 99.9% of the sun’s harmful rays. If any of my readers are interested in the address of the manufacturer, send me an email at rallen4@cox.net and I’ll provided it for you.

There will be times in the near future when eclipses of the sun will be visible in southwest Iowa and there may be news items about solar spots or other types of solar activity. Perhaps the safest method of viewing the sun is known as the “projection” method.

You’ll still be using the telescopes optics, but the sun’s image will be projected onto a white sheet of paper held slightly away from the eyepiece.

In every lecture I have ever given, I have always tried to impress upon my audience that there is absolutely nothing on the face of the sun that is worth a person’s eyesight.

As we enter the middle of December, there are two meteor showers that will be visible, assuming clouds don’t interfere.

The first of the two are the Geminids that peak tonight and are noted for occasional meteors that really brighten up the night sky.

Second of the two are the Ursids, which will reach their peak activity on Dec. 23. The neat thing about the Ursids is that they have produced outbursts above the normal rate of 10 meteors per hour