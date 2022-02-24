Stargazing: Spotting the “Big Dipper” no problem

If there is no cloudiness or heavy night lights in your vicinity, spotting the very familiar formation called the “Big Dipper” will not present any problems for casual stargazers.

One of the true signs of approaching springtime in the northern hemisphere is the constellation of Ursa Major, the Great Bear, “standing” on his tail.

As soon as any cloud cover dissipates or you can get away from offending night lights, look in the northeastern sky for the well-known shape of the Big Dipper and its curved handle that is representing the tail of the bear. I don’t honestly recall any point in time of having seen a bear with a tail that long.

The actual bowl of the dipper represents the upper back of the bear while a line of stars leading down from the back of the bowl represent the bear’s back feet.

Because Ursa Major is classed as a circumpolar constellation, it is always visible from our vantage point here in southwest Iowa.

At numerous star parties, in addition to other celestial objects, I always like to use my telescope to let observers look at some of the stars that make up the dipper, especially the second one from the end of the dipper’s handle.

This particular object appears to be a single star but is actually an optical double. The two stars, Alcor and Mizar, appear as two closely paired stars only because they are along the same line of sight for an observer here on Earth. In reality there is a tremendous distance separating the two.

What looks to be the larger and brighter star is named Mizar while the smaller, and therefore fainter companion, is named Alcor.

By definition, optical doubles are those stars that appear to be extremely close to one another and can be separated or resolved into two stars with nothing more than the naked eye.

Early Indian cultures used to refer to these stars as the Horse and Rider. Ancient Arab cultures called them the “testers.” Actually, nothing more than average eyesight is necessary to separate the stars as long as the dipper is high above the horizon and in clear dark skies.

When I let someone look through my telescope at Alcor and Mizar, I usually hear a comment about there being a smaller star also visible.

That third star is a companion to Mizar and it is invisible to the naked eye. Only looking through a telescope makes the star visible.

On the subject of star parties, I guess I had better be careful when I host them because in the past I have used a fairly powerful green laser to point out Alcor and Mizar as well as other celestial objects because it sure beats pointing a finger.

Little did I realize that federal and state authorities are now looking at these pointers as a “potential weapon in the terrorist’s arsenal” after someone in New Jersey “painted” aircraft in flight with one.

On yet another subject, next Sunday, Feb. 27, early risers should look into a hopefully clear early morning sky about 30 minutes before sunrise and view planets Venus, Mars, Mercury, Saturn and a thin crescent moon very close to one another. Venus will appear above Mars with the moon just below them. Mercury and Saturn will be a very short distance down to the lower left.