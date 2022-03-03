Stargazing: Star patterns founded in mythology

For the majority of amateur astronomers, books and magazines that have a star finder chart may be the best way to look at the night sky.

Imagine, however, how the ancient cultures managed to learn the sky without having an abundance of books and charts to look at. Many of the constellations represented in the heavens back then were characters or artifacts that figured in myths and legends.

Because the constellations were definite entities, all of the neighboring stars that could not be properly placed in them were relegated to the category of “unformed stars”.

There were at one time, no less than 100 formations that had names and some mythological tale to represent them. Today, astronomers recognize only the 88 that have survived.

In these 88 constellations can be found 30 inanimate objects, 42 animals, real or imaginary, and 16 associated with real or utterly fantastic humans.

Unlike ancient stargazing, constellations are no longer regarded as the shapes and the figures of past civilizations. Twelve notable exceptions, however, are those formations found in the zodiac and referred to as Sun signs. From southwest Iowa, it is impossible to see all 88 constellations just as it is impossible for those living in the southern hemisphere to see many of the constellations visible to us.

A friend of mine who also enjoys observing the sky just returned from a cruise to the Caribbean. He told me how absolutely dark the skies appeared from the deck of the ship but the constellations were replaced by total “strangers”.

He was particularly impressed by having seen the Southern Cross for the first time and the two smaller galaxies called the Lesser and Greater Magellanic Clouds.

Just how far south must we travel before a noticeable change in the southern star patterns can be seen? Springfield, Missouri, at 37 degrees north latitude.

The brightest star in the northern hemisphere, Sirius, is now shining in the high southern sky about 7:30 p.m. It is necessary to travel to almost New Orleans to be able to see the second brightest star, Canopus, in the constellation of Carina.

Sirius is actually a double star although its companion is classified as a white dwarf. This white dwarf star is called “The Pup.” Although referred to as a “pup” this star is about 3 times the size of Earth but has 250,000 times our mass.

One cubic inch of its mass would weigh a ton, a cubic yard of material 40,000 tons. Talk about complexity.

All you early risers can still find the extremely bright planet Venus sitting almost on top of Mars about 30 minutes before sunrise. Venus is dazzling at a -4.7 magnitude while Mars is a relatively dim 1.3 magnitude.

Down to the lower right of Venus and Mars, see if you can spot Saturn and Mercury almost on top of each other.