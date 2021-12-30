Stargazing: Stellar band is highway for Sun, planets

During the course of a year, the Sun appears to move slowly eastward through 12 famous stellar constellations referred to as the “Circle of Animals” or the Zodiac.

I feel certain that most of my readers are familiar with the Zodiac, if only through its association with their individual Sun signs, upon which horoscopes are based. Astronomers, however, recognize the Zodiac as the ecliptic, an imaginary “highway” on which the Sun, moon and planets appear to move.

It was the study of the Sun’s relationship to the starry formations along this path that gradually led early civilizations to an understanding of the basic celestial motions of the planet Earth.

*The spinning that gives us night and day.

*The Earth’s annual journey around the Sun that gives us the seasons.

*The wobbling of planet Earth that brings about a succession of pole stars.

The discovery of this motion through the heavens represents what many consider the first true astronomical achievement of early cultures.

Because of the 12 Zodiacal figures the number 12 became a magical one and a powerful symbol — for example: 12 jurors, 12 segments in rose windows of cathedrals, 12 figures on walls, in paintings and on pavements in both public and private buildings long ago.

Twelve also seemed to be right in time with the universe — the moon sweeping 12 times around Earth with 12 days left over as the Sun traveled through the 12 Zodiacal constellations.

Of the 12 formations, only one can be considered inanimate, Libra, the Scales.

The other 11 are represented by figures and shapes that apparently embodied the ancient idea of man’s association with the stars.

The Ram, Bull and Lion represented power. The fish-tailed Sea Goat and the man-horse Archer are apparently fanciful figures combining the best of two worlds.

Crab and Scorpion are creatures that subdued the giant Hercules and Orion in mythology.

The fish of the constellation Pisces symbolizes the rainy seasons, while us “humans” are represented by the Virgin, the water Carrier and the Twins.

I don’t know where it originated but here is an easy way of remembering the progression to the Zodiacal constellations:

“The Ram, the Bull, the Heavenly Twins.

“And next the Crab, the Lion shines,

“Then the Virgin and the Scales,

“The Scorpion, Archer and Goat,

“The Man who pours the water out,

“And Fish with glittering tails”.

As we close out the month of December and the year 2021, early risers can look in the east about an hour before sunrise and you’ll see a very thin crescent moon very close to the red planet Mars and the very reddish colored star Antares.

On Monday, about 30 minutes after sunset, take a look in the low southwestern sky and you’ll be able to spot the bright planet Venus, and then, moving upward you’ll come to planet Mercury and even a little bit further you’ll arrive at the bright planet Saturn a short distance further, the giant of our solar system, Jupiter.

This is the last opportunity to see Venus in the evening sky since it will be dropping out of sight only to reappear in the morning sky during mid-January.