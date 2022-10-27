Stargazing: Time to gather 'stardust' from the gutters

I’ve written about this subject before, but it is still just as appropriate as it was a little over a year ago.

High above our atmospheric layers, millions upon millions of space particles ranging in size from a grain of sand to some as big as a small car are now circling our planet.

Of this number — 24 hours per day, 365 days per year — our upper atmospheric layers are being bombarded by no less than two million particles called meteoroids.

A major portion of these meteoroids enters our atmosphere during daylight hours, and we never see them the way we do when the sky dark. Although the vast majority is vaporized by intense heat of friction, some of the smaller particles do survive and fall to Earth.

One of the places these particles fall is on our rooftops, where they remain until a strong wind blows them into the gutters or they are washed into the gutters by rainfall.

Over the past couple of years I’ve collected the meteoric dust while cleaning my home’s rain gutters of leaves and other debris, and although it has no real scientific value, it does make for an interesting conversation subject.

It’s not all that difficult to recover some of this space “stuff” using nothing more than a large spoon and a container, but to ensure their safety, children may think about asking an adult for assistance.

Have fun with the project, but if you are working with a ladder, be very careful.

Who ever goes up the ladder can just use a spoon to scoop up some of the dry dirt that is lying in the bottom of your gutter and place it in a container.

Once back on the ground, sprinkle some of the dirt onto a white piece of paper and slowly move a magnet back and forth under the paper. You should know immediately if there is any space stuff there.

The meteoric material, which is primarily iron, will be attracted to the magnet’s force field and will be seen to move among the dry dirt on the sheet of paper.

Collecting these tiny pieces of space debris could possibly make the autumnal ritual of cleaning your rain gutters a bit more interesting and, as I also said, can make for a unique conversation piece.

On another subject, next month on Nov. 8, there will be a total eclipse of the full moon. I’ll have all the information for readers next week at nonpareilonline.com.