A trip to Earth’s nearest star is mind-boggling

From the questions asked at a recent talk I gave to a local civic group, it’s very apparent that the interest in astronomy and stargazing is alive and well in the local area.
For the most part the range of questions went from where to purchase quality optical instruments to space travel.
Needless to say, it was much easier for me to provide several sources for optical instruments than it was trying to keep space travel on a level the attendees could comprehend.
Whether I’m speaking to students or adults, their understanding of space travel is equally troublesome since it is so very hard for the human mind to comprehend the distances encountered in space.
It is, of course, fairly easy to understand terrestrial mileages since hardly a day goes by that we don’t travel to some location and measure the distance in so many blocks or so many miles.
Consider this: Light travels through free space at the accepted speed of 186,000 miles per second. A light year is the amount of distance light will travel in a year’s time.
One question asked by one of the attendees was “How long does it take sunlight to reach Earth.” It takes just 8 minutes and 20 seconds to travel 93 million miles to Earth. If the Sun suddenly disappeared (not that this could actually happen so don’t panic), it would take a little more than 8 minutes before you realized it was time to put on a sweater.
The next nearest star to Earth, not counting our sun, is a star named Alpha Centauri and it takes light from that star four years to get to our eyes.
We must accept the fact that until our technological expertise gets to the point we can accelerate a living being at the speed of light, travel to the distant stars remains a moot point.
For the sake of “conversation” say we wanted to embark on a space venture to Alpha Centauri and our spacecraft had the capability of traveling at a speed of 40,000 miles per hour. You’ll have to admit that is pretty fast but even at that speed, the trip is going to take 150,000 years to cover the distance.
Some might suggest we should place a space crew in some kind of suspended animation for the trip. If we cannot do that, our only solution would be to have a least one female on the crew.
No less than 6,240 generations of offspring will be born, live and die on the spacecraft before they reach their destination. And that, again, is just to our nearest star and only one way.
At a NASA meeting several months ago, the subject of births in space came up and the question was asked: “Can you get pregnant in space?”
Based on a study that was made last fall, it was predicted that cosmic radiation would bombard the body at such a high rate during a long space trip or even an extended stay on Mars that sperm count would decrease and the fetuses wouldn’t be able to properly develop in a space environment.
Considering this information, I believe that until space travel has evolved to the point where speed of light is achievable — or close to it — any manned space ventures outside our solar system is nothing more than just wishful thinking.
