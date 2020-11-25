Arecibo radio telescope on its way out

Although today’s column is a departure from casual stargazing, it does offer an update on one of the world’s most successful astronomical instruments that is now facing termination due to safety issues.

This most recent termination involves the world’s largest radio telescope — located in Arecibo, Puerto Rico — a 1,000 foot-wide dish situated in a tremendous sink hole in the middle of dense forested hills.

This world-famous observatory that is known for helping scientists peer into deep space and listen for distant radio waves, is set to be decommissioned and demolished in the near future.

Due to the risk of structure failure brought about by damage from a recent hurricane the huge radio telescope is at risk of collapse and will bring an end to the popular 57-year-old telescope, which has been featured in numerous films and television shows.

Being located in a huge forest, the location doesn’t sound very conducive to space exploration since it cannot be turned very easily and moves as it does only because of Earth’s rotation.

Since it began operation 44 years ago, the Arecibo dish has bounced radio waves off a various assortment of astronomical objects ranging from asteroids, planets within our solar system and some outside.