Arecibo radio telescope on its way out

Although today’s column is a departure from casual stargazing, it does offer an update on one of the world’s most successful astronomical instruments that is now facing termination due to safety issues.
This most recent termination involves the world’s largest radio telescope — located in Arecibo, Puerto Rico — a 1,000 foot-wide dish situated in a tremendous sink hole in the middle of dense forested hills.
This world-famous observatory that is known for helping scientists peer into deep space and listen for distant radio waves, is set to be decommissioned and demolished in the near future.
Due to the risk of structure failure brought about by damage from a recent hurricane the huge radio telescope is at risk of collapse and will bring an end to the popular 57-year-old telescope, which has been featured in numerous films and television shows.
Being located in a huge forest, the location doesn’t sound very conducive to space exploration since it cannot be turned very easily and moves as it does only because of Earth’s rotation.
Since it began operation 44 years ago, the Arecibo dish has bounced radio waves off a various assortment of astronomical objects ranging from asteroids, planets within our solar system and some outside.
Why shut it down if it is still doing its job? Good question.
As of last Thursday, following a review of engineering assessments it was found that hurricane damage to the Arecibo Observatory cannot be stabilized without risk to construction workers and staff at the facility.
The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) will begin plans to decommission the 305-meter telescope, which for 57 years has served as a world-class resource for radio astronomy, planetary, solar system and aerospace research.
The decision comes after NSF evaluated multiple assessments by independent engineering companies that found the telescope structure is in danger of a catastrophic failure and its cables may no longer be capable of carrying the loads they were designed to support.
Furthermore, several assessments stated that any attempts at repairs could put workers in potentially life-threatening danger.
Even in the event of repairs going forward, engineers found that the structure would likely present long-term stability issues.
“NSF prioritizes the safety of workers, Arecibo Observatory’s staff and visitors, which makes this decision necessary, although unfortunate,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “For nearly six decades, the Arecibo Observatory has served as a beacon for breakthrough science and what a partnership with a community can look like.”
He continued, “While this is a profound change, we will be looking for ways to assist the scientific community and maintain that strong relationship with the people of Puerto Rico.”
Engineers have been examining the Arecibo Observatory 305-meter telescope since August, when one of its support cables detached. NSF authorized the University of Central Florida (UCF), which manages Arecibo, to take all reasonable steps and use available funds to address the situation while ensuring safety remained the highest priority.
UCF acted quickly, and the evaluation process was following its expected timeline, considering the age of the facility, the complexity of the design and the potential risk to workers.
Although it is located in Puerto Rico, the Arecibo dish is owned by the NSF and operated by Cornell University.
The Arecibo dish has been featured in several Hollywood productions including “Contact” with Jodie Foster and for a climactic fight scene from the James Bond movie “Goldeneye.”
In the latter, the fight took place in the telescope’s platform, suspended 450 feet above the dish.
Starting last month, the Arecibo dish began getting a makeover in hopes of convincing federal officials that it should remain open and functioning but termination was decided upon.
NSF officials did offer one glimmer of hope when they decided that the visitor’s center would remain open to accommodate the anticipated 120,000 people that visit the site each year.
