'Capital Star' shining bright almost overhead

One of my favorite stars to write about is also the fourth brightest star in the skies for northern hemisphere stargazers and it is now very easy to locate in the high eastern sky almost overhead but not quite.

Going by the name of Vega (alpha lyrae) it is located in one of the more diminutive constellations in the summer sky, Lyra, the Lyre. At this time of year, you may have to lean back a little to see it. From Vega, it is not at all difficult to view the parallelogram of four stars that make up the constellation.

While the parallelogram of Lyra is easy to see with the naked eye, there is one more interesting Messier object within the constellation, but you’ll need a three-inch telescope to view it. The object is known as the Ring Nebula (M-57). The nebula lies at a distance of 4,000 light years.

This unique object is what astronomers refer to as a planetary nebula and was created when a star was transformed into a nova, during which process some of the star’s matter was ejected to form an encircling cloud.

Although the original star is still visible in some of the larger telescopes, smaller telescopes only resolve the cloud as it is illuminated by the electromagnetic radiation being emitted from the host star. Because we “see” the walls of this encircling cloud, it takes on the appearance of a smoke ring, hence the name Ring Nebula.

As mentioned above, Vega ranks as the fourth most brilliant star in the sky, not counting our own Sun. The only other stars brighter are Sirius, which is in the constellation of Canis Major, Canopus, which is in the constellation of Carina, and Alpha Centauri, which is in the constellation of Centaurus. The latter two lie in the southern hemisphere and are below our local horizon.

Vega, along with the stars Altair to the southwest and Deneb to the east, comprises the well-known Summer Triangle, but Vega holds the title to being the “Capitol Star.”

This star got its nickname because, as the Earth rotates, Vega passes over some of the major capitals of the world, including Washington, D.C.; Lisbon, Portugal; Athens, Greece; Ankara, Turkey; and Peking, China. Also in the United States, Vega is the zenith star for St. Louis, Denver and San Francisco.

Lying at a distance of 27 light years from Earth, Vega has often been referred to as the sapphire of summer because of the bluish coloration of its light.

In mythology, it is told how Apollo gave his son Orpheus a musical instrument known as a lyre. The story goes on to say that Orpheus learned to play the lyre so exquisitely that wild beasts were enchanted, hence the familiar phrase, “Music hath charm to calm the savage beasts.”