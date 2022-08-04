Cygnus 'flying' down Milky Way

High overhead at 10 p.m., stargazers can look for the constellation of Cygnus, the Swan, as it continues its summer flight down the middle of the Milky Way.

Although supposed to represent one of several mythological individuals, Cygnus is best recognized as a huge celestial cross that is the northern hemisphere’s answer to the Southern Cross, Crux.

At this time of year, Cygnus lies slightly to the east of overhead and is almost completely immersed in the faint light of the Milky Way that currently stretches from north-northeast to the south.

The brightest star in Cygnus is named Deneb (Alpha Cygni) and is the last star in the tail of the swan. The name Deneb is derived from an ancient Arabic term meaning “tail” hence the nickname tail star in astronomy.

Deneb is a tremendous star estimated to be 25 times the size of our parent Sun and 60,000 times more luminous. We can be truly thankful that it shines at us from a distance of over 1,500 light years.

As I mentioned a week or so ago, Deneb, along with the two stars Vega and Altair, form a triangle known as the “Summer Triangle.”

When we look at the millions of stars overhead, it is easy for us to understand how ancient cultures could have believed each of those stars was equidistant from us and affixed to a kind of celestial dome.

Distances, however, can be very deceiving. As an example, Deneb is 1,500 light years from Earth, while Vega is 25 light years and Altair only 16 light years. Considering its distance, it is easy to understand how large and very bright Deneb must really be.

In a book I was reading, I found it so true that “electricity and urban living have made a Milky Way sighting the exception for much of recent history.”

Perhaps my readers will be interested to know that some of our early Indian cultures were very much aware of the Milky Way and concocted stories about it.

The North American Cherokees viewed the starry “river” as a trail of cornmeal spilled from the mouth of a godlike dog that was coming to steal grain, until villagers scared it off with their drums.

The Florida Seminoles, however, saw it as a path leading to heaven — not unlike the Norse tale that viewed the Milky Way as the road to their afterlife in Valhalla.

If you are blessed with very dark skies you may notice that the Milky Way appears to divide into two streams of stars.

There is no actual separation, but tremendous clouds of dark space matter that forms a curtain that hides the more distant stars behind it.

What I and many other astronomers regard as the heaven’s most beautiful double star lies in Cygnus. The star is named Alberio and is the star marking the swan’s beak.

Looking like a single star to the naked eye, a telescope will reveal it as a colorful double star with one of the members glowing a golden yellow, while the other star is a deep blue. It is really a beautiful sight.