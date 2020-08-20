Don’t be fooled by optics advertising hype

At a recent “star party” I let those in attendance take a look at the moon with both my telescope and with binoculars and the number of questions concerning magnification of optical aids surprised me.
Some questions asked were: “How much power are you using right now?,” “How much magnification do you use looking at the moon?” and “Isn’t more magnification more important?”
At the party I was letting the attendees also use a pair of 7x35 binoculars and a pair of 10x50 binoculars in addition to letting them look through my 6-inch telescope.
They were surprised to see how much lunar detail was visible with just seven power magnification and seemed to be impressed as to how clear the image was. The same held true with the 10 power binoculars except for the fact some thought they were a bit too heavy to hold steady.
To get much fun out of stargazing, some sort of optical aid is considered essential. Using your eyes alone, you can, and indeed must, learn the sky to identify the myriad of constellations. Without complete familiarity with the star patterns you’ll never be able to locate any objects that may be in them.
As far as looking at the moon, I’ve have found the best images are achieved using only 60 to 75 power eyepieces. With just those two powers I can let observers see craters on the moon as small as 60 miles in diameter, some even smaller.
The hype many manufacturers use to lure prospective buyers to their optical products deals primarily with their magnification potential.
As I said, it doesn’t take a tremendous amount of magnification to get a good look at the cratered lunar surface, in fact, the more magnification you use the poorer to resolution. I should mention, however, that if the object is terrestrial, then more magnification has its attributes.
Tonight’s moon will be one day past its new phase and therefore not much, if any, crater detail to look at.
Back to the magnification, the problem with astronomical instruments is that the more the objects are magnified the lower the light gathering capability of the optical aid. As a result there is some very real disappointment since what you get is not always what you want.
I’ve written before about looking at the moon and having a beautiful image at 75 power, but when the magnification went to twice that much the surface appeared to have a shimmering layer of water on it.
What was happening is that the higher magnification increased the distortion caused by the varying temperatures of the atmospheric layers between the moon and the eyepiece.
So remember, don’t be taken in by the advertising hype. I really think you’d be disappointed if you did.
If you’re out in the later evening hours, you may see a few bright stars shining overhead. The stars that appear at this time of the evening are classed as first magnitude stars and they are always the first stars to appear.
Tonight, look in the sky directly overhead for three stars that form an almost perfect isosceles triangle known as the “Summer Triangle,” a subject I’ve written about before.
The bright star to the northeast is named Deneb and is the tail star located in the constellation of Cygnus the Swan. Slightly to the right of that star you’ll find the brightest of the three stars and it is named Vega in the constellation of Lyra.
Last, but certainly not leaset, is the star Altair in the constellation of Aquila, the Eagle.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!