'Flower Pot' is made up of 4 distinctive stars

As we enter the 1st week of July, stargazers in southwest Iowa have the opportunity to view a unique constellation overhead that has several identifying features but the one that intrigues me the most is known as the “Flower Pot”.
Officially, the constellation is named Hercules, the Kneeler, and is almost directly overhead at 10 p.m.
Facing toward the north, try to first find the tiny circlet of stars called Corona Borealis (which I wrote about last week). Hercules will be just to its left.
Once you have found the constellation, the formation that will most likely catch your attention are the four stars that are arranged in the shape of a keystone, or Flower Pot. The pot appears to be lying on its side with the top portion pointing to the north.
Looking at the shape, the star in the upper left of the “pot” is called Pi Herculeum while the one in the upper right is Eta, the one in the lower right Zeta and the lower left, Epsilon.
Directly between Eta and Zeta is a tremendous cluster of stars identified by its Messier designation, M-13. In very dark skies, the Hercules Cluster is visible to the naked eye as a fuzzy star but you’ll need 10 power binoculars or a telescope to resolve many of the stars making up the cluster. Don’t expect to resolve them all; it is extremely difficult unless you have a very large telescope.
When I look at the cluster with my binoculars, which are 10 power, I can see the dense center of the cluster very well. Looking at it with my telescope I can easily resolve many stars lying on the outer edges.
As you view it, remember it is made up of over 100,000 individual stars and is truly amazing. Size-wise, each of the stars is a giant when compared to our parent Sun and when you are looking at the cluster stop for a moment and consider that at the very moment the light is striking your eyes it had started the journey 23,000 years ago.
There are over a thousand globular clusters such as M-13, so many spread out around the center of our galaxy they are sometimes collectively referred to as our galactic halo.
How did these globular clusters come about? Great question!
Most astronomers believe that the stars formed in especially large numbers – large enough so that their mutual gravitational attraction was sufficient to keep them together for the billions of years that the galaxy has endured.
Most stars are moving to some degree, a motion known as “proper motion”. The region of the sky in which Hercules is situated is considered by many astronomers as remarkable in the fact that hardly any two stars are moving in the same direction or at the same “proper motion”.
On another subject that can really confuse amateur stargazers is the temperatures that occur at this time of year.
Believe it or not, Saturday, the Sun will reach a position relative to Earth that is called Aphelion. At this position, the Sun will be 94.5 million miles away from Earth and with the very hot weather we’ve been having that is a very long distance for the heat to have to travel.
On the other hand, next January when the Sun reaches that position relative to Earth called the Perihelion; it will be 91.4 million miles from us, which is 3.1 million miles closer than it is now.
Naturally you’d think the closer the Sun the hotter the temperatures. You can think that way but in this case distance doesn’t have anything to do with it, it is all in the tilt of Earth’s axis in relation to the Sun.