How’s your IQ for the stars?

The massed materials of a new star starts to glow because?

A. The atmosphere exerts friction on them

B. Electrical currents are generated contraction of the materials generate heat

C. The materials reflect light from the sun

What is an exploding star called?

A. Supernova

B. Pulsar

C. Asteroid

D. Neutron star.

The distance to stars is usually expressed with the term

A. Light year

B. Statute miles

C. Astronomical units

TRUE or FALSE

Stars move so they cannot be used as navigational points in space.

The only way we know that stars exist outside the solar system is by the visible light they give off.

“Magnitude” is a relative description of a star and thus does not really indicate how bright a star really is.