How’s your IQ for the stars?

As we move toward the end of the month of June, I thought my readers might enjoy testing their Intelligent Quotient (IQ) for the stars.
Although a good deal of the answers to the questions have been written about in past “Stargazing” columns, I don’t expect you to look through the back issues of The Daily Nonpareil but you are OK to open a book — if you wish.
MULTIPLE CHOICE:
What is the star nearest to Earth?
A. Alpha Centauri
B. Betelgeuse
C. The Sun
D. Sirius
What is the galaxy of stars nearest to Earth?
A. The Magellanic Clouds
B. Andromeda Galaxy
C. Milky Way Galaxy
D. Crab Nebula
Dust and gases in space form stars because?
A. The materials gather by accretion on an ice ball
B. The solar wind pushes the materials together
C. The gravitational forces draw the materials together
D. Nuclear fusion
The massed materials of a new star starts to glow because?
A. The atmosphere exerts friction on them
B. Electrical currents are generated contraction of the materials generate heat
C. The materials reflect light from the sun
What is an exploding star called?
A. Supernova
B. Pulsar
C. Asteroid
D. Neutron star.
The distance to stars is usually expressed with the term
A. Light year
B. Statute miles
C. Astronomical units
TRUE or FALSE
Stars move so they cannot be used as navigational points in space.
The only way we know that stars exist outside the solar system is by the visible light they give off.
“Magnitude” is a relative description of a star and thus does not really indicate how bright a star really is.
Only a few stars form black holes when they die, most become white dwarfs and then heatless cinders.
The constellations are natural groupings of stars formed by gravitational attraction.
We’ll give the answers and their explanation next week so hold on to your papers. Your answers may be out of this world, too.
I received a request from a local scout master to help some members of his troop earn their astronomy merit badges. If I can offer any assistance to others, I’d be more than happy to do so.