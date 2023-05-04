“The virtue of thinking about life elsewhere is that it forces us to stretch our imaginations.”

That quote is from the late Carl Sagan and points out one important fact — in order for us to accept a prima facie case for the existence of planetary systems other than our own, some with life forms, stretching one’s imagination is necessary.

Within our home Milky Way Galaxy, it has been conservatively estimated there are no less than 100 billion stars, 67% of which have planets in orbit around them.

But what about life forms on such planets, beauty or beasts?

It is only because of our atmosphere and environmental circumstances that we exist by breathing oxygen. Is it impossible for us to imagine a life force that is just as content breathing gases such as methane, ammonia and carbon dioxide.

It depends entirely upon the environmental circumstances which existed at the time of their formation and what actually occurred during that evolution. It is quite doubtful any living being we find on another planet will look anything like ourselves. Our bodies are built and suited specifically to our planet and no other.

Doesn’t it therefore seem logical that a life form evolving under conditions totally alien to our species could become adapted to that hostile environment and live?

Other than differences in atmosphere and metabolism, there must surely be tremendous physical differences.

Because of the vast majority of science fiction stories, which picture other planetary forms of life as grotesque monsters, the physical differences in a newly-discovered civilization might be more of a shock than finding out, subsequently, they are more intelligent than we.

Creatures on a planet having extremely high gravitational forces would perhaps be relatively tiny beings with light bodies making for easier movement.

On the other hand, planets having high gravitational fields could exert so much pressure the inhabitants are “squashed” and must therefore move around on all four, unable to stand up under the gravitational forces.

What about caustic gases, which would seriously damage our skin if we were to encounter them?

If a life form evolved on a plantet whose atmosphere was caustic or corrosive, it is not unlikely that appearances would display an outer leathery and even scaly skin to withstand the effects.

If their bodies were suited for such an atmosphere, it is also possible to assume that their internal organs, such as lungs, were drastically different from our own.

As we maintain our comfortable existence here on Earth, perhaps at the very moment you are reading this, somewhere on the far side of our galaxy, an alien being, breathing deeply and happily on a mixture of hydrogen and fluorine, is endeavoring to make a case for creatures who just might be able to breathe oxygen.