Rotation/orbital speeds are difficult to perceive

As I’ve mentioned before, one of the more difficult celestial movements to perceive by the human brain is the constellations and their motion through the sky.
Over the years, I have found two of the more difficult aspects of astronomy is to try and explain not only the motions that account for our four seasons, but the constant changing of star patterns we see in the mid-high southern southwest Iowa skies.
It is very hard for the human mind to comprehend celestial motions and that is especially true when it comes to earth’s rotation and orbital speed through space.
Would you believe me if I told you that at the very moment you are reading this column, you are moving in a direction from west to east at more than 1,000 miles per hour while at the same time you’re speeding toward the west at over 70,000 miles per hour?
The 24 hours in a day is of course the result of that rotational speed and our planet must go as fast as it is in order to travel the 92.9 million mile orbital path around the sun in 365 days.
As earth orbits the sun, we are moving through the vacuum of space and therefore there is no sensation of speed just as there is no sensation of earth’s rotational speed.
I’m sure there are some who still believe the world is flat just as there are those who find it hard to believe Earth is not the center of the universe.
The first convincing, visible proof that the Earth really does rotate was offered in 1851 by French physicist J.B.L Foucault and his “Foucault Pendulum.”
Foucault conducted this public demonstration at the Pantheon in Paris, France and his equipment consisted of nothing more than a very long cable and an iron ball.
Suspended from the dome of the Pantheon, the iron ball, attached to a 200-foot length of cable, was started swinging in a pendulum motion. Those who observed the demonstration saw the plane of the oscillation slowly turn in a clockwise direction.
The theory upon which Foucault based his presentation is that a freely swinging pendulum maintains its plane of oscillation — that is if a pendulum is started in a north-south direction, it will continue to swing in that direction until air resistance or friction brings it to a rest.
The public who witnessed the experiment were in fact observing the changing direction of the meridian caused by the Earth’s rotation relative to the direction of the swing of the pendulum.
The ideal location to repeat “Foucault’s Pendulum” experiment would be at the North Pole. At that point on Earth, the shift in the meridian would be a full 15 degrees.
Because of the variations in Earth’s rotational speed, stars rise about four minutes earlier every night and for that reason we are able to observe the seasonal constellations as they appear to move across the mid-high southern sky.
These changes do not occur with the circumpolar constellations to the north because they never go below our western horizon and are therefore visible to us year round.
