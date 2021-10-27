Royal couple is very easy to find

Two members of mythological royalty which appear in the stars are King Cepheus and his Queen Cassiopeia -- subjects of several of my columns in the past.
Of these two, Cassiopeia is the easiest to locate and recognize because of the unique shape given to it by five of the brighter stars in the formation.
Depending upon which side of the North Star she is viewed, Cassiopeia can look very much like either the letter “W” or “M.”
Looking towards the north, stargazers will find Cassiopeia high in the northeast sky and now resembling that letter “M” almost lying on its side.
Cepheus can be found just to the upper right of Cassiopeia and very close to being directly overhead.
Cepheus has been said to resemble a house with a pointed roof and in mythology was one of the argonauts who went with Jason in search of the Golden Fleece.
One of the nice things about both of these majestic constellations is that both are circumpolar and as such never go below our local horizons.
Several open star clusters can be easily seen in Cassiopeia including the Messier Objects M-52 and M-103. Both of these formations are best viewed when using 7-by-35 binoculars.
One of the most famous stars on record was found in Cassiopeia, but is no longer visible. It is known as “Tycho’s Star."
Discovered by Tycho Brahe, a great observational astronomer in November 1572, the star suddenly burst into view and subsequently became so bright is exceeded even the brilliance of the planets Jupiter and Venus.
The star actually became visible in broad daylight but by December began to fade quickly and entirely disappeared from naked-eye viewing in March 1574. (This, by the way, was before the invention of the telescope in 1604).
Although Tycho positioned the star with reasonable accuracy, no optical trace of it has been found in modern times, even by some of the largest land-based telescopes available.
Cepheus, although relatively inconspicuous at first glance nevertheless is littered with bright star fields easily seen with even the simplest of optical aids.
Again, Cepheus can be found almost directly overhead at 8:00 p.m.
Whereas Cassiopeia had the most famous star on record, Cepheus boasts a star which is considered one of the most famous and is still visible with a 2-inch telescope.
Called Delta Cephei, it is the prototype star after which all other so-called Cepheid-type variables are named.
On another subject, despite their maximum being reached on Oct. 21, several Orionid meteors should still be visible despite a last quarter moon also in the night sky.