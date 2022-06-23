Stargazing: 100-year-old blast still remains a mystery

It’s been 100 years since an explosion rocked a remote and sparsely inhabited region of Siberia and what caused the blast is still nothing more than speculation.

The only thing known with certainty is that on June 30, 1908, something coming in from outer space exploded over the Taiga Forest in the Tunguska region of Siberia with such tremendous force that all the trees in a 28-mile radius were laid flat.

The most puzzling part of the event is that whatever it was left absolutely no clue as to the identity other than the burned and topped trees.

Several eyewitnesses living outside the impact zone reported having seen a tremendous fire ball fall from the sky and although no impact crater has been found, a seismic shockwave was picked up on instruments 550 miles away.

Meteor, comet, asteroid or whatever it happened to be did not, as I said, did not leave any conclusive evidence.

This lack of substantiating material has provided the fodder needed by more than one author to come up with pretty amazing answers: the blast was caused when the nuclear power plant of an alien space craft malfunctioned and exploded.

The suggestion of a nuclear blast is based, in part, on the reported radioactivity in the deep rings of the fallen trees in the area.

If it was a comet or meteoroid, it would have had to detonate above the ground, since there is absolutely no trace of an impact crater.

From an altitude of 50 to 100 miles, an explosion of the magnitude of the Tunguska object would have created a shock wave that would continue forward, resulting in the destruction of the trees.

There must have also been a tremendous amount of heat associated with the event, since eyewitnesses described “overpowering heat” that ignited fires in the dry grass and underbrush eight miles away from the site.

In one of my earlier columns, I mentioned a book “The Fire Came By” authored by John Baxter and Thomas Atkins. In their opinion, the tremendous amount of damage occurred when a nuclear powered alien spacecraft exploded and was pulverized.

They base their conclusions on “eyewitnesses” who said the object was observed changing directions prior to the explosion We all know that comets and meteoroids do not make such alterations in their trajectories.

Because no one to date has produced unimpeachable proof to support any one theory, it will be necessary for us to continue to accept one fact: We may never know.

On another subject, all you early risers out there can watch a thin crescent moon as it passes very close to bright plant Venus in the early morning sky before sunrise on next Monday.

On still another subject. Again for early risers, an alignment of planets, and a crescent moon, will occur tomorrow morning shortly before sunrise. The alignment will be: Mercury, Venus, crescent moon, Mars, Jupiter and a little further out you’ll find Saturn.