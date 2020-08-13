Stargazing: A primer on meteor showers and sporadics

While at the store last Saturday, I was talking to a friend and the conversation included some talk regarding meteors and “shooting stars.”
When someone asks me about these kinds of celestial phenomena, I like to tell them that all they require are clear skies and their eyes.
On any given night, eight to 10 meteors per hour can be seen but I know for certain there are many more but invariably they pass through the area of the sky you are not looking at. This variety of meteor is called a sporadic.
Every day of the year, more than 2 million pieces of space “stuff” enters our upper atmospheric layers but since the majority of them occur during the daylight hours we do not see them. The occasional fireball is an exception.
Over the course of a year, Earth’s orbital path through the vacuum of space brings it in contact with an abundance of particles of space debris, usually left behind by a comet, which results in a meteor shower.
Although there are 14 meteor showers each year, there are three that are the most anticipated: Perseids, Leonids and Geminids. The Perseids occur during July/August, the Leonids in November and the Geminids in December.
Although the Perseids reached their maximum over the past couple of days, this particular shower dominates the astronomical news since it occurs during the summer and many people who are not usually amateur astronomers will head outside to watch at least some of it. The majority of these meteors will radiate from a position in the northeastern sky.
The word meteor is derived from the Greek meteoros, meaning high in the sky, and is the streak of light we see and occasional sound phenomena produced when a solid particle from space, called a meteoroid, strikes our thick upper atmospheric layer. Usually when a person first observes a meteor it is 60 to 90 miles high.
The majority of meteors are no bigger than a grain of sand and is traveling at speeds in excess of 120,000 mph. Astronomers estimate that the average total mass of meteoric material entering Earth’s atmosphere is between 100 and 1,000 tons per day.
It’s a fairly complicated process, but the collision of the space particle and our atmosphere results in a condition known as ablation when the meteoroid begins to lose mass. Typically, ablation takes the form of vaporization and fragmentation.
It is these ablated meteoric atoms that collide with our air molecules to produce atomic excitation, or ionization, which leads to the emission of light we see streaking across the night sky.
Perhaps the biggest drawback to meteor watching is that the majority of meteors are seen during the hours between midnight and 4 a.m. and that’s a tough time for those observers who have to get up early and go to work.
I’ve often been asked about this time difference and the primary cause is where we are standing on Earth at a given time.
In the evening we are facing backward to the direction Earth is moving in its orbit around the Sun and as a result, we see only the meteors that are traveling fast enough to catch up with us. Remember that although Earth is going 70,000 mph, the meteoroids are speeding along at 120,000 mph.
In the hours after midnight, however, our position has changed and we are now facing the same direction as Earth’s movement. As it moves it sweeps up more space debris and the meteor count increases dramatically.
