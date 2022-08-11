Stargazing: A reason for us to fear the dark?

Before his death on December 29, 1996, Carl Sagan was without a doubt one of the greatest cosmologists to broaden our understanding of the cosmos that surrounds us and in a manner that will never be equaled.

In his book “The Pale Blue Dot”, Sagan wrote: “As children, we fear the dark. Anything might be out there. The unknown troubles us.”

He continues: “Even after we are grown, the darkness retains its power to frighten us. And so there are those who say we should not inquire too closely into who else might be living in the deep dark reaches of outer space.”

Within our home galaxy the Milky Way, it has been conservatively estimated that there are no less than 100 billion stars, 72% of which have planets in orbit around them.

To date, despite the visual and radio telescopic discovery of over 1,000 exoplanets in orbit around stars in our galaxy, none of them, as yet, exhibits any of the life-giving characteristics of Earth.

You have to remember, however, that it is only because of our environmental circumstances that we exist by breathing oxygen and hydrogen.

Is it impossible for us to imagine a life form that is just as content breathing gasses such as methane and ammonia or carbon monoxide?

By continuing their look into the darkness of space, scientists believe it is quite doubtful any living being we find on another planet will resemble ourselves, and that will be a bitter pill to swallow for those who believe our species is unique in the universe.

In many of the talks I give to civic, church and educational audiences, I am often asked about creatures that may inhabit outer space.

I know I have been guilty about possibly stepping on a few religious tenets when I said extraterrestrial creatures were not create in God’s image — or were they?

Other than the obvious differences in atmosphere and metabolism, there surely must be profound differences as well.

As I’ve written before, life forms inhabiting a planet with an extremely high gravitational force continuously being exerted on them might be relatively small beings with light bodies making for easier movement.

In the same line of thinking, planets with high gravitational fields could exert so much pressure that its inhabitants were “squashed”, and must, therefore, move around on all fours, unable to stand up under the intense gravity.

Do I believe there is life out there in space? Most assuredly, I do. How about you?

I know I’ve said it before, but perhaps at the very moment you are sitting in your easy chair reading this column, 30,000 light years away on the other side of our Milky Way Galaxy, an extra-terrestrial is breathing deeply and happily on fluorine and endeavoring to make a case for creatures who just might be able to breathe oxygen.

Alive today is the first generation of scientists to interrogate the darkness we fear. Conceivably it might be the last generation before contact is made and we discover someone in that darkness has been calling out to us.