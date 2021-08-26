Stargazing: A very long way to Andromeda

I received a call from a reader who had been out looking for the Andromeda Galaxy and asked if I would write a column about this nebulous object so far away.
At the present time, the galaxy is located in the low northeastern sky and if you are able to locate it consider this: as you view this distant island universe, bear in mind the light you see has been traveling over two million years just to reach your eye — all that time at 186,000 miles per second.
I’ve written in “Stargazing” before that the best method of locating the Andromeda Galaxy is to first locate the Great Square of Pegasus also in the northeastern sky. By locating that great square, look for the star in the upper left corner of the square. Follow the line of stars until you reach the third star. The Andromeda Galaxy will be just above that star.
Among the thousands of celestial objects on display for southwest Iowa stargazers, one of the most fascinating is the Great Nebula of Andromeda also known as Messier-31.
In reality, the proper term for M-31 is the Andromeda Galaxy. The word “nebula” is a misnomer having its origin in the distant past at a time before telescopes became available and the galaxy appeared as a nebulous cloud.
As I mentioned in a past column, the galaxy is the most distant object that can be seen with the naked eye and appears as a dim, indistinct speck, not unlike a star partially obscured by thin haze.
To view the galaxy without optical aid requires fairly good eyesight, accurate location and above all dark skies with no street or house lights nearby.
Many photographs of M-31 are shown in books and magazines dealing with astronomy and the pictures show, for the most part, a spiral and slanting whirlpool of stars and stellar dust.
Because of these photos, the Andromeda Galaxy is somewhat disappointing for those who see it for the first time with binoculars or a telescope.
They expect it to look just like its photographs, but of course, it doesn’t.
But even though it doesn’t resemble the pictures, imagine the billions upon billions of stars which populate this tremendous galaxy and just how far away it really is.
Another point to ponder: we see this galaxy as it was, not as it is today. It is theoretically possible the galaxy no longer exists but the light will continue toward Earth through the vacuum of space until the last vestiges reach our eyes and it disappears.
If that is a little difficult to comprehend, consider this: The light reaching us tonight from that great spiral had completed 99.7% of its journey at the time the Egyptians were building their pyramids.