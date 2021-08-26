Stargazing: A very long way to Andromeda

I received a call from a reader who had been out looking for the Andromeda Galaxy and asked if I would write a column about this nebulous object so far away.

At the present time, the galaxy is located in the low northeastern sky and if you are able to locate it consider this: as you view this distant island universe, bear in mind the light you see has been traveling over two million years just to reach your eye — all that time at 186,000 miles per second.

I’ve written in “Stargazing” before that the best method of locating the Andromeda Galaxy is to first locate the Great Square of Pegasus also in the northeastern sky. By locating that great square, look for the star in the upper left corner of the square. Follow the line of stars until you reach the third star. The Andromeda Galaxy will be just above that star.

Among the thousands of celestial objects on display for southwest Iowa stargazers, one of the most fascinating is the Great Nebula of Andromeda also known as Messier-31.

In reality, the proper term for M-31 is the Andromeda Galaxy. The word “nebula” is a misnomer having its origin in the distant past at a time before telescopes became available and the galaxy appeared as a nebulous cloud.