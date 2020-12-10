Stargazing: Andromeda galaxy overhead in cool night skies

During this first full week of December, some of the stellar objects of late autumn are now well placed for viewing in the cool night skies of southwest Iowa.

Among them is the constellation Andromeda that is home to the famous Andromeda Galaxy, referred to by astronomers by its Messier number, M-31.

I’ve received a couple of e-mails in the past week or so from readers curious about the galaxy and who asked for a little more information about the best way of locating it.

In quite a few of my late autumn columns I’ve written about the Great Square of Pegasus — directly overhead tonight — and how it figured in the locating of the Andromeda Galaxy.

Of the four stars making up the Great Square the one in the upper left corner does not belong to Pegasus but is the first star in the constellation of Andromeda, a star named Alpheratz, an Arabic name which, loosely translated, means “Chained Maiden.”

Because it is one of the best defining movies dealing with constellations in mythology, I always recommend “Clash of the Titans.” Whether it is the older version or the more recent version they both provide the story line and how the various “individuals” wound up in the sky.