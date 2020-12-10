Stargazing: Andromeda galaxy overhead in cool night skies

During this first full week of December, some of the stellar objects of late autumn are now well placed for viewing in the cool night skies of southwest Iowa.
Among them is the constellation Andromeda that is home to the famous Andromeda Galaxy, referred to by astronomers by its Messier number, M-31.
I’ve received a couple of e-mails in the past week or so from readers curious about the galaxy and who asked for a little more information about the best way of locating it.
In quite a few of my late autumn columns I’ve written about the Great Square of Pegasus — directly overhead tonight — and how it figured in the locating of the Andromeda Galaxy.
Of the four stars making up the Great Square the one in the upper left corner does not belong to Pegasus but is the first star in the constellation of Andromeda, a star named Alpheratz, an Arabic name which, loosely translated, means “Chained Maiden.”
Because it is one of the best defining movies dealing with constellations in mythology, I always recommend “Clash of the Titans.” Whether it is the older version or the more recent version they both provide the story line and how the various “individuals” wound up in the sky.
Andromeda is referred to as the “Chained Maiden” as the result of her mother Queen Cassiopeia opening her mouth one time too many. When she related how her daughter’s beauty was far greater than that of the daughter of Nereus the sea goddess, Nereus got a bit aggravated and as a result caused Andromeda to be condemned and chained to a rock where she was supposed to be the sacrifice to the terrible sea monster Cetus.
Once you’ve located Alpheratz, look for two lines of third and fourth magnitude stars which fan out toward the northeast. The Andromeda Galaxy is located just above the third star in the top-most line.
There are millions of galaxies in the universe but, in my opinion, Andromeda is one of the most mind-boggling galaxies in the heavens. Based on data and galactic research, the Andromeda Galaxy is made up of over 200 billion suns among clouds of space dust and gasses. This galaxy, by the way, is the closest spiral galaxy to our own Milky Way Galaxy.
The Andromeda Galaxy is slowly moving in our direction and will collide with the Milky Way Galaxy creating an elliptical galaxy that is beyond human comprehension. Please don’t begin to worry about the collision since it won’t happen for another 3.75 billion years.
With binoculars, it is possible to view the galaxy from inside the city but if you live outside the city and are blessed with dark skies, this remarkable galaxy can be seen with the naked eye despite lying at a distance of 2 1/2 million light years. The galaxy is also one of the most distant objects that can be viewed with the naked eye.
Although your view of the galaxy may be somewhat disappointing, stop to think for a moment that the light you are looking at has been traveling at 186,000 miles per second for 2 1/2 million years just to get to your eyes.
Next Saturday morning about 5:15 a.m., early rising stargazers will have the opportunity to see a very thin crescent moon almost sitting on planet Venus in the low southeastern sky.
