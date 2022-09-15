Stargazing: Are we alone in outer space?

I’m deviating a little bit from the usual content of my columns, but because of an email I got from a reader, I decided I’d alter the content a bit.

It was on Oct. 30, 1938, and thousands upon thousands of people were caught in a grip of fear and panic as they listened to the radio, They heard what they believed was an invasion of earth by creatures from planet Mars.

We know now, of course, the broadcast was nothing more than a true-to-life presentation of H.G. Welles classic “War of the Worlds.”

Considering the advancements we’ve made in space technology and planetary exploration by instruments, could such reaction take place today?

Maybe not by a radio or television program (don’t forget the commercials), but any announcement of a bona fide contact with an extraterrestrial intelligence would be mentally devastating for thousands.

That brings up a good point!

How should the news of an encounter or contact with an intelligent, but alien, civilization be released to the public? If you’re an “X-File” fan, the question might be WOULD the news be released?

Are we prepared?

When such an announcement comes, and I find myself on the list of those that believe that it will, there are some individuals who won’t accept the fact that life exists outside our home planet.

Realizing that we are not unique creatures alone in the universe would force us to reconsider many of our most basic beliefs, values and attitudes. We should ask ourselves if those beliefs, values and attitudes are really justified.

Consider for a moment how you would respond if we established contact with a society of intelligent beings with a highly developed culture and an advanced scientific outlook, but with NO religious outlook?

Maybe so.

Even more unacceptable might be the fact that not only are they intellectually superior to us, but they in no way resemble the familiar biological form of earthlings.

In the absence of “societies” that differ radically from our own, we often evade.

Such questions altogether on the grounds that the alternatives suggested are either not really possible or if possible, would lead to disasters of various sorts.

It is quite possible an entirely different response would occur and that disasters which have been forecast will never happen.

Discovery of another intelligent civilization might lead to a greater unity of people on Earth based on the oneness of man or on the age-old assumption that any stranger is threatening.

Noted science writer Isaac Asimov put it this way once:

“If we ever establish contact with extraterrestrial life, it will reveal to us our true place in the universe , and with that comes the beginnings of wisdom.”