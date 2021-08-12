Stargazing: Are we not alone in the universe?

I’m deviating from my usual column content to answer a question regarding this subject which came to me from a reader and it made me recall material I had read that came from a book by the late Carl Sagan, “The Pale Blue Dot”.
As he wrote, “As children, we fear the dark. Anything may be out there. The unknown troubles us”.
He continues, “Even after we are grown, the darkness retains its power to frighten us. And so there are those who say we should not inquire too closely into who else might be living in the deep dark reaches of outer space”.
Within our home Milky Way galaxy, it is conservatively estimated that there are no less than 400 billion stars, 72% of which have planets in orbit around them. Of this immense multitude, could it be that our humdrum Sun is the only one with an inhabited planet?
To date, radio telescopes have detected what is believed to be numerous planets in orbit around stars in our galaxy, but none of these planets, as yet, exhibit any of the life-giving characteristics of Earth.
You have to remember, however, that it is only because of our environmental circumstances that we exist by breathing oxygen. Is it impossible for us to imagine a life form that is just as content breathing gases such as methane, ammonia or carbon dioxide?
It is quite doubtful any living being we find on another planet will resemble ourselves, and that will be a bitter pill to swallow for those who believe our species is unique in the universe.
In response to a question asked during a presentation I was making to a civics group, I found it necessary to maybe step on a few religious tenets when I said extraterrestrial creatures were not created in God’s image — or were they?
Other than the obvious differences in atmosphere and metabolism, there surely must be profound physical differences as well.
Life forms inhabiting a planet with extremely high gravitational forces would perhaps be relatively tiny beings with light bodies, making for easier movement.
And, too, planets with high gravitational fields could exert so much pressure that their inhabitants were “squashed” and must, therefore, move around on all fours, unable to stand up under the gravitational fields.
Do I believe there is life out there in space? Most assuredly I do. How about you?
Perhaps at the very moment you are sitting in your easy chair reading this column, 30,000 light years away on the other side of our galaxy, an extraterrestrial is breathing deeply and happily on a mixture of hydrogen and fluoride and endeavoring to make a case for creatures who just might be able to breath oxygen.
The realization that such beings exist, and that, as the evolutionary process requires, they must be very different from us, would have a striking implication: Whatever differences divide us down here on Earth are trivial between any of us and any of them. Maybe it’s a long shot, but the discovery of extraterrestrial intelligence might play a role in unifying our squabbling and divided planet.