Stargazing: Are we not alone in the universe?

I’m deviating from my usual column content to answer a question regarding this subject which came to me from a reader and it made me recall material I had read that came from a book by the late Carl Sagan, “The Pale Blue Dot”.

As he wrote, “As children, we fear the dark. Anything may be out there. The unknown troubles us”.

He continues, “Even after we are grown, the darkness retains its power to frighten us. And so there are those who say we should not inquire too closely into who else might be living in the deep dark reaches of outer space”.

Within our home Milky Way galaxy, it is conservatively estimated that there are no less than 400 billion stars, 72% of which have planets in orbit around them. Of this immense multitude, could it be that our humdrum Sun is the only one with an inhabited planet?

To date, radio telescopes have detected what is believed to be numerous planets in orbit around stars in our galaxy, but none of these planets, as yet, exhibit any of the life-giving characteristics of Earth.

You have to remember, however, that it is only because of our environmental circumstances that we exist by breathing oxygen. Is it impossible for us to imagine a life form that is just as content breathing gases such as methane, ammonia or carbon dioxide?