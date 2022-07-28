Stargazing: Are we ready to change our minds?

I once read an article which dealt with the possible existence of life somewhere out in deep space. The article stated: “The virtue of thinking about life elsewhere is that it forces us to stretch our imagination.”

In order for our Earth-bound civilization to accept a prima facie case for the existence of life forms, some of which may be an aberration of what we ourselves look like, it does indeed stretch one’s imagination.

As I’ve mentioned in my columns before, I can always expect a question of life elsewhere in the universe to come up when speaking to groups of people. The interest is definitely there.

Our Milky Way Galaxy is the home of no less than 100 billion stars. It has been estimated that no less than 70% of these stars have planets in orbit around them, although we have yet been able to view them all.

Another question that often is asked of me is whether I lean toward evolution or intelligent design. I do indeed believe in a form of intelligent design but also have a problem with that: Why would a supreme being create such a vast universe, and all that therein lies, have only one planet capable of harboring life?

The title to the movie “Beauty and the Beast” may also apply to some species of extraterrestrials that have no resemblance to us whatsoever.

We have to remember that it is only because of our atmosphere and environment that we exist by breathing nitrogen and oxygen. Perhaps at the very second you are reading this there is a planet which has life forms happily breathing methane, ammonia and carbon dioxide.

Another fact that must be taken into consideration when considering the existence of alien life forms is their physical appearance. Aliens on a planet having extremely high gravitational forces would perhaps be relatively tiny beings with light bodies making for easier movement.

Among the hundreds of exoplanets that have been discovered so far, imagine one that possesses such tremendous gravity that the inhabitants are “squashed’ and must therefore, move around on all fours unable to stand up under the gravitational forces.

The lung fields of humans are well adapted to the intake of nitrogen, oxygen and other gasses and the exchange of carbon dioxide. If life evolved on a planet where the atmosphere was caustic and corrosive, it is not unlikely that life form would possess an outer leathery skin or even scales which would be needed to withstand those atmospheric effects.

Getting back to the question of creation, surely there is life somewhere else. I can’t believe the Creator would be that selfish.