Stargazing: Asteroid warning is hit and miss

“What are the possibilities of Earth getting struck by an asteroid?” I’ve written about it before but the fascination of one emailer prompts me to go into a little more depth despite the dismal response.

Our problem here on planet Earth is that we are sitting ducks for some as yet undiscovered or unseen space rock to impact the surface. Where the impact occurs is the deciding factor as to how cataclysmic it might be.

At present time, there are no less than 1,800 space objects that carry the label NEOA (Near Earth Orbit Asteroid) and there is not a single astronomer or scientist who can predict when an asteroid will get here. The only thing of which they are certain is that it IS going to happen.

What is most troubling about our somewhat precarious position is that there is absolutely no government agency, bureau or whatever that has the responsibility for issuing a warning of an impending asteroid strike. Not even NASA.

These earth-crossing asteroids are out there and all it is going to take is for our home planet Earth and one of them to meet at the crossroads, so to speak.

I remember reading a book about how vulnerable Earth is to these space rocks, some of which are tremendously large.

Perhaps author Bill Cooke said it best when he wrote: “Imagine someone outside on a wintry day with a big pile of snowballs handy, After being blindfolded and pointed in the direction of a target by a friend, the person commences throwing snowballs.

“The friend stands nearby noting whether each of throw hits or misses. Naturally, most are misses, as each throw has a pretty small chance of hitting the target but every now and then, the thrower will succeed and WHAM!”

An analogy to that scenario can be drawn with Earth being the target and the snowballs represented by asteroids.

The forces in outer space are blindly “throwing” rocks at us and although they may have come close, there hasn’t been a successful hit in hundreds, or maybe thousands, of years. But just like the snowball thrower, eventually one is going to hit the target.

In the movie “Armageddon” a crew of astronauts were sent into space onboard a nuclear powered spacecraft to alter the asteroid’s trajectory using a variety of techniques. That is the movies!

At the present time, and not in the foreseeable future, NASA does not have the capability of duplicating those cinematic escapades.

As part of my reply to the person who emailed me, I told him that if some comet or asteroid were discovered on a trajectory that would end with Earth impact, it would hit and there is nothing mankind can do about it but deal with the consequences.

That is somewhat discomforting.

On another subject, on Tuesday, April 5, look in the early morning eastern sky as planets Venus, Saturn and Mars appear extremely close to one another. In fact, Mars will almost be “sitting” halfway on Saturn with brilliant Venus just to the left.