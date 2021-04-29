Stargazing: Astrology is not the same as astronomy

In today’s fast-paced world, astrology has been acquiring a bit more popularity and influence with more than three-quarters of all newspapers in the United States, including The Daily Nonpareil, offer their readers daily horoscope columns.

I once read “of all the occult sciences none appears as scientific as astrology.” It all seems so scientific.

Like a magician who endeavors to distract his audience’s attention from what he is really doing by elaborate flourishes and rituals, the astrologer’s magic does not even come into play until he goes to interpret the “chart.”

It is here that the magic in astrology rests in the interpretations, in the assignment of planetary influences, in the magical correlations between zodiac sign and events here on Earth. “As above, so below” goes the astrologist litany.

I find it extremely difficult to believe that our daily activities are pre-ordained merely by someone looking at and “reading” someone’s palm or consulting a particular alignment of the planets and stars.

In a recent “horoscope” is was looking at, I counted 12 “might,” four “could,” six “maybe,” eight “if,” but not one single “will.” That tends to make me a bit skeptical as to the accuracy of the predictions.