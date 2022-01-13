Stargazing: Auriga and chariot are almost overhead

The multi-sided figure of Auriga, the Charioteer, is one of the easier constellations to find in the night sky at this time of year since it is very close to being directly overhead.

Spanning the Milky Way, Auriga is a five-star figure that many observers believe resembles the shape of a pentagon. The brightest of the five stars is one named Capella (alpha Aurigae).

Mythology tells the story of how Auriga, born with a crippled leg, was unable to move around satisfactorily and so he used his qualities of inventiveness and came up with the chariot.

If you face toward the south and look directly overhead, Auriga can be found just to the right side of a very bright moon about 8:30 p.m. tonight.

Capella appears as a single point of light but it is actually a pair of yellow stars similar to our own Sun, but 50 times brighter and 3 million times farther away.

Mythologists, for some unknown reason, have portrayed Capella as a she-goat and if you look really, really close you should be able to locate three fainter stars nearby. These are often called “The Kids.”

Another unique star in Auriga is a supergiant that has been named Epsilon Aurigae.

What makes this star so unique is that it is part of a variable system in which two of the objects revolve about each other with periods of eclipsing occurring.

Epsilon Aurigae has a companion that passes in front of it once every 27 years. During an eclipse, the brightness of the primary star will drop almost two-thirds in brilliance.

The deepest phase of the eclipse lasts almost a full year, which makes astronomers believe the companion object is surrounded by a gigantic cloud of gas and dust.

Also within the borders of the constellation are three open star clusters which are best observed using binoculars. The three clusters are known by their Messier designations, M-36, M-37 and M-38.

Starting at Capella, scan the area just to the lower left for M-38, a small cluster of stars that bear a striking resemblance to the Greek letter pi.

Still further to the lower left of M-38, you should find M-36, a bright open star cluster that contains about 60 stars of eighth magnitude.

The last of the clusters, M-37, is found just a short distance from to the left of M-36 and this exceptional open cluster is thought to be one of the finest in the northern sky.

Observing with binoculars makes it appear as a misty spot of light. Perhaps this is understandable when one considers the cluster is only 4,600 light years away.

If you are out looking for Auriga tonight, look for the fairly bright moon just below the yellowish colored star, Castor, in the constellation of Gemini. Tomorrow night and despite its being over 260,000 miles away, the moon will still be bright and appear even closer to a star of the same constellation, Pollux.