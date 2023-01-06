Stargazing: Axial tilt blamed for colder temps

Something people might not realize is that yesterday at 10 a.m., we were closer to the sun than we will be on July 4, which will find us in the middle of Midwest summertime.

The temperatures over the past couple of weeks have really felt like wintertime in southwest Iowa and I feel certain the warmth we usually get from the sun during spring and summer is something many, many residents are looking forward to.

So you (as well as many others) might ask, if we are closer to the sun, why don’t we feel the warmth?

As I’ve written about, as the planet Earth moves in its orbit around the sun, it continues to maintain an axial tilt of 23.5 degrees relative to the plane of its orbit around the sun.

Because of this tilted axis, the sunlight falling on us at this time of year is hitting us with a “glancing” blow and the majority of that sunlight is being deflected back into space as opposed to striking us directly.

Earth, as we know, moves in two distinct ways in space: (1) it is rotating on its axis, and (2) it is steadily progressing in its yearly trip around the sun which, of course, takes 365 days.

Often, these motions are difficult to understand and we just ignore them because we find it very hard to make ourselves believe that the sun, stars, planets and other celestial objects are actually stationary while we are doing the moving.

When Polish churchman Nicolaus Copernicus presented his “On the Resolution of the Celestial Spheres”, it was immediately met with great hostility from the Catholic Church, which held that God had created a universe with the Earth at its heart.

In his book “Pale Blue Dot,” the late Carl Sagan wrote, “What a beautiful sunset” we say, or “I’m up before sunrise.” No matter what the scientists allege, in everyday speech we often ignore their findings.

But say you wanted your modern day child home by sunset. Imagine how well it might be received using this Copernican speak: “Billy, be home by the tine the Earth has rotated enough so as to occult the sun below the local horizon.” Billy would probably be gone before you even finished.

We consider ourselves at the center and everything else circling us is actually built into our language, and we teach it to our children.

Italian scientist Galileo Galilei in 1616 also professed that Earth was not the central portion of our universe, which immediately got him into a bunch of trouble with the church.

It was in 1633 that the Roman Catholic Church condemned Galileo saying: “The doctrine that Earth is neither the center of the universe nor immovable, but moves even with a daily motion, is absurd, and both psychologically and theologically false, and at least an error in faith.”

You may find it hard to believe, but it took the church until 1832 to remove Galileo’s work from its list of books that Catholics were forbidden to read at the risk of dire punishment of their immortal souls.