Stargazing: Betelgeuse is a giant among visible stars

On any clear night, it is possible to view thousands and thousands of stars from our southwest Iowa vantage point. That might not be so true on the next couple of nights since the moon will reach its full phase on Saturday.

During these latter days of February, however, there is one particular star now visible that ranks as a giant among all the other visible stars.

The star I’m referring to is named Betelgeuse, Alpha Orionis, and not only is it famous for its size, it is also notable because of its distinctive reddish coloration. Betelgeuse and its parent constellation Orion, the Hunter, are now in the high Southern sky about 9:30 p.m.

As classifications go, Betelgeuse is a super red giant star and is most easily located just to the upper left of the three belt stars for which Orion is so well known.

Again, ranking as a true super giant, the star’s diameter does not remain constant as one might think. Instead, over an irregular period of time it shrinks in diameter.

After that irregular period and for reasons not readily understood, the star begins to swell, becoming larger and larger until its diameter exceeds that of our Sun 300 to 400 times. Now that’s big!