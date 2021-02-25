Stargazing: Betelgeuse is a giant among visible stars

On any clear night, it is possible to view thousands and thousands of stars from our southwest Iowa vantage point. That might not be so true on the next couple of nights since the moon will reach its full phase on Saturday.
During these latter days of February, however, there is one particular star now visible that ranks as a giant among all the other visible stars.
The star I’m referring to is named Betelgeuse, Alpha Orionis, and not only is it famous for its size, it is also notable because of its distinctive reddish coloration. Betelgeuse and its parent constellation Orion, the Hunter, are now in the high Southern sky about 9:30 p.m.
As classifications go, Betelgeuse is a super red giant star and is most easily located just to the upper left of the three belt stars for which Orion is so well known.
Again, ranking as a true super giant, the star’s diameter does not remain constant as one might think. Instead, over an irregular period of time it shrinks in diameter.
After that irregular period and for reasons not readily understood, the star begins to swell, becoming larger and larger until its diameter exceeds that of our Sun 300 to 400 times. Now that’s big!
Despite its enormous size, Betelgeuse is an extremely tenuous body of light. If it were possible to snip off and bring to Earth a piece of the giant, a cubic yard of its material would weigh only 1/30th of an ounce.
From Betelgeuse, if you jump over the three belt stars you’ll find another fairly remarkable star named Rigel (RYE-gel), Beta Orionis.
Rigel is similar to Betelgeuse in that it too ranks as a giant star, but for an entirely different reason.
Ten years ago, measurements were made of Rigel and from the analysis of the data received indicate Rigel is consuming its nuclear fuel at an alarming rate and eventually the star is destined to meet a cataclysmic demise. I would not begin to worry about the celestial explosion that will occur, it’s still 8 million years into the future.
The distinctive white coloration of Rigel makes it very easy to locate. If that particular star were located at the same position as our Sun, it would appear 21,000 times brighter. Not a very pleasant thought.
Another reddish colored object in the night sky is the planet Mars that can be found residing in the constellation of Taurus the Bull just to the upper left of Orion.
Looking ahead to some of the celestial events during the last full week of February, Venus, that usually very bright “star” is now in the low early morning southeastern sky and is somewhat difficult to see despite its –3.9 magnitude.
On another subject, there has been a huge Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) on the Sun and there is a good possibility we will see some aurora over the next couple of days.