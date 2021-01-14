Stargazing: Books are vital to learning the sky

For the majority of amateur astronomers and stargazers, books and magazines that have star charts or finders may be the best way to look at and become familiar with the night sky.

Imagine, if you will, how difficult it must have been for the ancient cultures to learn the sky without having the benefit of an abundance of such books and magazines being available to them. I think they did just great.

Many of the constellations represented in the heavens back then were characters or artifacts that figured in myths and legend.

Because the constellations were definite entities, all of the neighboring stars that could not be properly placed in them were relegated to the category of “unformed stars.”

There were at one time 100 recognized star formations that had names and some mythological tale to represent them. Today, astronomers recognize only the 88 that have survived.

In those 88 constellations, however, can be found 30 inanimate objects, 42 animals and 16 associated with real or utterly fantastic humans.

Unlike ancient stargazing, constellations are no longer regarded as the shapes and figures of past civilizations. Twelve notable exceptions, however, are those formations found in the zodiac and referred to as sun signs.