Stargazing: Bootes, the Herdsman is easy to locate

The early summer time constellation of Bootes, the Herdsman, is very easy to locate since it is almost directly overhead in cloudless nights skies.

Bootes, whose name is derived from Greek word for herdsman, was the son of Demeter and it is said that Bootes earned his place in the stars for having invented the plow.

The overall constellation of Bootes is easy to locate by using “guide” stars from Ursa Major the Big Dipper. By following the path created by the Big Dipper’s handle, follow the line and it will “Arc to Arcturus”.

This ancient constellation is one of the most distinct in the early summer sky and is most easily found because of that extremely bright star, Arcturus, which is, as I said, now almost overhead.

Arcturus represents the knee of the herdsman, and there are many different legends surrounding Bootes.

According to some, he is there to keep his flock of creatures moving about the sky, as he pursues the bears Ursa Major and Ursa Minor. This mythological version is supported by the loose translation of Arcturus as “Bear Guard” who gained his place in the stars as I have already mentioned, inventor of the plow.

On another, closer to home celestial event on Monday, May 15, Earth’s shadow will move in front of the full moon resulting in a lengthy total eclipse that will be very easy to see, assuming there are no clouds to interfere.

Locally, the first part of the eclipse will not be noticeable as the penumbral shadow first makes its contact at 8:32 p.m., but it will not be that easy to see initially. Earth’s shadow is made up of three specific coverages: penumbral when the outer shadow of Earth first moves onto the lunar surface. The next step, umbral, is when Earth’s darker shadow begins its movement across the lunar surface and, of course, the total potion when the Earth’s shadow is directly in front of the moon.

The umbral shadow begins its first period of contact at 9:27 p.m., when the first evidence of an eclipse will be seen. Something else which will be very noticeable will be the orange coloration that will begin to cover the lunar surface as the eclipse progresses. This orange coloration is more visible when viewed with a pair of binoculars or a telescope.

From that point in time, the Earth’s shadow will continue its motion across the lunar surface and will reach maximum coverage at 10;29 p.m. and will last almost 85 minutes, ending at 11;53 p.m.

If for some reason this eclipse gets clouded out, there will be a second one coming up on Tuesday, November 8thin the early morning.