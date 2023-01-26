Stargazing: Bright stars of winter mow overhead

The somewhat moderate temperatures recently have made stargazing a little easier to tolerate without having to overdress. Those conditions will probably change before too long, but it’s nice while it lasts.

The southwest Iowa winter skies are loaded with bright stars and many casual stargazers often comment that the cold weather seems to magnify their brilliance.

It is true that winter skies are especially clear because of the lower humidity in the air when compared to the hazy summer evenings, but there is another reason. Stars seem so much brighter because Earth’s dark sky is facing that area of the heavens where an abundance of brighter stars are located.

Orion, the Hunter, is by far the largest and brightest of the winter-star groupings, and the location in the high southern sky is well marked by the three stars which make up his belt. In order from the lower left to upper right, these stars are named Alnitak, Alnilam and Mintaka.

Two other main stars, which make up Orion’s right and left shoulder, are named Betelgeuse and Bellatrix respectively. To the bottom of the constellation lie the two stars Saiph, marking Orion’s right foot, and Rigel, a brilliant blue-white star representing his left.

Betelgeuse and Rigel are notable not only because of their brightness but because of their colors. Their individual sizes mark them as monsters when compared to other stars.

Rigel is a blue-white super giant that emits 50,000 times the light of our sun. Estimates place Rigel at about 1,500 light years from Earth. Betelgeuse, on the other hand, lies approximately 550 light years from Earth and it is a leading example of a red super giant.

Once you have located the three belt stars of Orion, look down a short distance from the middle star and see if you can find a dim, fuzzy ball of light.

This fuzzy object is known as M-42, the great nebula in Orion. It is visible with the naked eye. Binoculars or a telescope will reveal its true image.

Considered a nursery for new stars, M-42 is a tremendous cloud of gas that becomes fluorescent because of the ultraviolet radiation coming from the young hot stars embedded within it.

One method in determining the quality of a telescope’s optics is to see if it will resolve the four stars called the trapezium, which can be found in the heart of the nebula.

After your ventures with Orion, look straight down toward the southern horizon for a tremendously bright star that is named Sirius. I’ll have more about that star in a later column at nonpareilonline.com.