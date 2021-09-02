Stargazing: Celestial swan soaring down Milky Way

High overhead at 10 p.m. on these warm summer nights, stargazers can look for the premiere constellation of Cygnus, the Swan, as it continues its summertime flight down the middle of the Milky Way.
Although it is supposed to represent one of several mythological individuals, Cygnus is bet recognized as a huge celestial cross that is the northern hemisphere’s answer to the Southern Cross, Crux.
At this time of year, Cygnus lies almost directly overhead and immersed in the faint light of the Milky Way that currently stretches from due north to the south.
The brightest star in Cygnus is named Deneb and as shown in the accompanying graphic, is the last star in the swan’s tail. The name Deneb is an ancient Arabic term meaning “tail,” hence the nickname tail star in astronomy.
Deneb is a tremendous star estimated to be 25 times the size of our parent Sun and 60,000 times more luminous. We can honestly thank our lucky stars that it shines at us from a distance of more than 1,200 light years.
I’ve written about it before, but Deneb, along with two other stars, Vega and Altair, form an equilateral triangle known as the “Summer Tringle.” The “Summer Triangle” by the way is almost directly overhead.
When looking at the thousands and thousands of stars overhead, it is fairly easy to understand how ancient civilizations believed each of those stars was equidistant from us and affixed to a kind of celestial dome. The “Summer Triangle” is no different.
Distances, however, can be deceiving. Deneb is 1,500 light years from earth, Vega is 25 light years away and Altair is only 10. Looking at those three stars, it is easy to understand how very bright Deneb must be.
If you are blessed with very, very dark skies and are able to locate Cygnus, look for the Milky Way to appear to divide into two streams of stars.
There is really no separation in the continuous river of stars but the division is caused by the huge clouds of space matter that form a curtain to hide the more distant stars behind it.
What I and many other astronomers regard as the heaven’s most beautiful double star calls Cygnus its home. The star is named Alberio and is the star in the swan’s beak.
Looking like a single star to the naked eye, a telescope will reveal it as a colorful double star with one of the members glowing a golden yellow while its companion star is a deep blue. It is really a beautiful sight to observe.