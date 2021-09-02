Stargazing: Celestial swan soaring down Milky Way

High overhead at 10 p.m. on these warm summer nights, stargazers can look for the premiere constellation of Cygnus, the Swan, as it continues its summertime flight down the middle of the Milky Way.

Although it is supposed to represent one of several mythological individuals, Cygnus is bet recognized as a huge celestial cross that is the northern hemisphere’s answer to the Southern Cross, Crux.

At this time of year, Cygnus lies almost directly overhead and immersed in the faint light of the Milky Way that currently stretches from due north to the south.

The brightest star in Cygnus is named Deneb and as shown in the accompanying graphic, is the last star in the swan’s tail. The name Deneb is an ancient Arabic term meaning “tail,” hence the nickname tail star in astronomy.

Deneb is a tremendous star estimated to be 25 times the size of our parent Sun and 60,000 times more luminous. We can honestly thank our lucky stars that it shines at us from a distance of more than 1,200 light years.

I’ve written about it before, but Deneb, along with two other stars, Vega and Altair, form an equilateral triangle known as the “Summer Tringle.” The “Summer Triangle” by the way is almost directly overhead.