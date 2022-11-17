Stargazing: Cold nights sometimes best for gazing

We had our first taste of a hard winter the other morning as temperatures dropped into the 20s, but as the Sun drops below the horizon the evening can chill very quickly at this time of year.

A while back I spoke to a group about “suiting up” for winter star watching and how to make it as comfortable as possible. Perhaps now would be a good time to give my readers one important tip: always think about heat loss. It takes a minimal amount of effort to insulate you against the cold night air, but it requires a moderate amount of knowledge about cold weather to ensure your evening under brilliant winter skies is comfortable

Most of us know that dead air space is a great insulator. That perhaps is also used when dressing for the cold by applying the “layering” principle.

People who are required by their job to work outdoors during the coldest weather are familiar with how to dress in layers. The nice thing about it is that if you get too warm they can remove one of their layers; get too cold, they can put one back on.

One thing many people must take into consideration is the radiation of heat away from the body. Heat always flows toward a colder environment and unless some kind of insulation is used, the body’s heat is slowly but surely siphoned off. And, too, whether you have any hair on the top of your head or not doesn’t make much difference when it comes to radiation. Did you know that at a temperature of only 5 degrees Fahrenheit, 75% of all heat produced by the body is lost through the top of the head?

Perhaps you’ve heard a parent or grandparent tell you, “If your toes are cold, put on a hat.” It works!

As soon as our brain detects a significant heat loss from the body, compensatory mechanisms automatically kick in to reduce that heat loss.

Blood vessels in the toes and fingers constrict and the warm blood is shunted into the torso where most of our vital organs are located.

One little known fact is that when the body’s temperature drops below 96.5 degrees, it loses its ability to re-warm itself.

Is it really worth all the preparation just to observe the heavens?

Look at it this way: You recline on the couch or in your favorite easy chair, remote control in your hand, muttering to yourself, “If only it were warmer outside I’d get my telescope (or binoculars) out.”

But then consider whether the reassuring sound of the furnace coming on will make up for the mental beating you give yourself because you let another gloriously clear night waste away.