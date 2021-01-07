Stargazing: Constellations help learn the various star patterns

Of course in the modern world in which we live, we have a multitude of sources that provide us information on the different seasons, planting, harvesting, etc. Not so with the ancients. To them, the formations were used to help keep track of the calendar.

Some of my readers may have wondered what is the smallest constellation in the sky. Sorry to say, it is one that is below our southern local horizon and can’t be seen. That constellation is named Crux, the Southern Cross.

It is a small group of four bright stars that forms a Latin cross in the southern sky. Crux is visible from latitudes south of 25 degrees north and completely invisible, as I said, from our geographical position.

One of wintertime’s most famous and easily recognized constellations is that of Orion, the Hunter, now located in the southeastern sky.

Marked by three stars in a line that form Orion’s belt, this huge formation completely dominates the southern horizon through most of southwest Iowa’s wintertime.

By following the line of the three “belt” stars observers will be able to locate the brightest star, other than our Sun, in our nighttime sky, Sirius.