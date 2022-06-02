Stargazing: Country stars are really amazing

A couple weeks ago I was speaking to a group of friends about the population of the stars visible to us from or vantage point under the brightly lit night sky of the metropolitan area.

Of the group, three lived in Omaha, two in Council Bluffs and one who resided in Macedonia.

During the conversation, the gentleman from Macedonia commented quite smugly on how many stars he could see from his home in the country. There really wasn’t any argument over that statement because those of us who live under the brightly lit night sky of the metropolitan area are seriously hampered in our stargazing efforts.

If the sky is clear and I step outside my home about 9:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and took a look overhead, I would be able to see approximately 1,800 to 2,000 stars. Of that number, 90% would be stars classed as first, second or third magnitude. If a person has very good eyesight, it is possible to resolve stars down to sixth or seventh magnitude.

If I want to resolve those stars, it requires that I drive 30 to 40 miles east of Council Bluffs, past Macedonia. The resulting view of those stars in the countryside night sky is, in my opinion, staggering. The number visible from my home increases 10-thousand fold. It is really something to see for the city dwellers.

During the summer time when the Milky Way stretches across the sky, to the naked eye it looks not unlike a wispy white river with dark rifts all along it. Looking at the Milky Way with binoculars reveals hundreds of thousands of stars. Use a telescope and that number leaps to over a million.

In our home galaxy, it is estimated that there are more than 100 billion individual stars. Trying to count them, at the rate of one per second, would consume 50 lifetimes. Also consider that another famous galaxy, the Andromeda Galaxy (M-51), has 100 times more stars.

If you had all the room necessary and wished to set up some kind of model depicting our galaxy’s size, you would have to put an orange in the middle of Bayliss Park to represent our Sun. Another orange placed in downtown Phoenix, Arizona, would represent the next nearest star.

Carrying this citrus model even further, the whole galaxy would be an array of 100 billion oranges, separated by an average of 2,000 miles and scattered over a lens-shaped region 37 million miles in diameter and 3.5 million miles thick.