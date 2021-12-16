Stargazing: December marks arrival of Pleiades cluster

Two things always seem to coincide with each other: the colder weather of December and the arrival of the Pleiades star cluster. Of course Wednesday’s high temperature is far away from what we can usually expect in December.

As I’ve written before, for those of us who live in the city and have interest in the stars, planets and other celestial objects, a trip in the cold southwest countryside can be a real eye-opener.

One of the objects I never get tired of observing is the star cluster known as the Pleiades. If you go outside and facing toward the south, look almost overhead and slightly left and you should see the grouping.

Located in the constellation of Taurus, the Bull, the Pleiades is presently composed of six stars. There used to be a seventh member of the cluster but it has been lost for centuries.

English poet, Lord Alfred Tennyson once wrote: “Many a night I saw the Pleiades, rising thru the mellow shade, glitter like a swarm of fireflies tangled in a silver braid.”

I guess the stars can sometimes fuel a poet’s mind and although I’ve observed the Pleiades more times than I can remember, I just don’t recall them ever looking like a swarm of fireflies. Of course, that was Tennyson.

I do, however, find it interesting that the Pleiades are only one of the stellar formations mentioned in the Bible. In the book of Job, Chapter 38, verse 31: “Canst thou bind the sweet influence of the Pleiades, or loosen the bands of Orion”.

I’ll have to admit that the intense colder temperatures we will be experiencing before too long is not very conducive to stargazing, but it is at this time of year that many of the sky’s most brilliant stellar objects can be seen. Getting bundled up will, of course, become necessary.

From inside the city, I’ve had some difficulty trying to resolve the Pleiades into individual stars but in the dark countryside east of Macedonia I’ve had no trouble finding five. That sixth seems to require my binoculars. The distance to the cluster has been measured at 490 light years.

A timed photo exposure of the Pleiades will reveal that each of the stars is surrounded by tremendous clouds of nebulous gas glowing from the electromagnetic radiation coming from the stars imbedded in them.

December also welcomes Orion, the Hunter, which has an unusual relationship with the Pleiades.

Ancient mythologists describe how the Pleiades represented the daughters of Atlas and Pleione who were being courted by a crude, boisterous giant, named Orion.

This courtship got so out of hand that the daughters became terrified and the gods transformed them into doves and placed them in the heavens to escape him.

If you venture out in the cold, be sure to look for the unmistakable constellation of Orion rising in the East, still pursing the daughters across the sky but never being able to overtake them.

The names of the individual stars in the Pleiades are almost as beautiful as the cluster itself: Asterope, Alcyone, Maia, Taygeta, Caleano, Electra and Merope.

In addition to the mythological tales, there is an Native American tale that relates how the Pleiades were seven youngsters who, on a walk through the sky, lost their way and never found their way back home.

They remained in the sky, staying close together. According to the legend, the seventh sister is hard to see because she really wants to go back to Earth, and her tears dim her luster.

Saturday’s full moon will block much of the local stargazing but don’t give up, the Pleiades are worth the wait.

Get ready for the arrival of winter next week with the beginning of the Winter Solstice that occurs next Tuesday at 9:59 a.m. CST.

The Winter Solstice, or the December Solstice, is the point at which the path of the Sun in the sky is farthest south. At the Winter Solstice, the sun travels the shortest path through the sky resulting in the day of the year with the least sunlight and therefore, the longest night.