Stargazing: Dressing warm for autumn stargazing

As I’ve written before, amateur astronomy is a year-round hobby and in order to observe most of the 57 constellations visible to us from our location, it’s going to take 365 days for all of them to pass in front of our eyes.

Sometimes amateur astronomers have to make a decision of whether to go out in the middle of the night to look at the stars.

As I’ve written before, it’s sort of like a devil and an angel sitting on each of your shoulders.

Devil: “This is utterly ridiculous. Only a fool would get up and tromp outside in the middle of the night. Are you nuts! It’s 5 degrees below zero out there and there are 12 mph winds. I’d get back under the warm covers if I were you.”

Angel: “Don’t you remember? This is the last time this event occurs until the year 2035. If you don’t get up right now and record it you are going to hate yourself in the morning.”

Every astronomer, and I must confess I am guilty, has been tested like that at one time or another and it truly take a hearty amateur to leave a warm bed and go outside to see some celestial event in the dead of winter.