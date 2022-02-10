Stargazing: Early February good for viewing parade of stars

With the exception of some far southern regions of the sky, the most brilliant part of the celestial firmament is now visible to southwest Iowa stargazers.

Whether it be the Orion Nebula, Andromeda Galaxy or Perseus Double Cluster, the winter skies in early February provide an excellent starting point for observing the annual parade of stars.

From my personal experience, I would urge you to dress warmly. The colder temperatures at our latitude can easily freeze out stargazing activities almost before they begin.

In the family of circumpolar constellations, Auriga, the Charioteer can be found directly overhead at 10 p.m.

This distinctive constellation is characterized by its clearly defined pentagon of stars, the brightest of which is named Capella.

Auriga, in mythology, is pictured as a bearded man carrying a she-goat on his shoulder and, by tradition, is also driving a chariot. The origin of the name Auriga is completely lost. Capella, Latin for “Little She-Goat” ranks fifth in apparent brightness of all the stars.

Just below Capella, there is a group of three much fainter stars which are known collectively as “The Kids” for their proximity to the she-goat.

Also worth looking for are three interesting clusters of stars within the confines of the constellation. All three can be easily seen with binoculars and are referred to by their Messier number M-36, 37 and 38.

Look for these clusters inside the pentagon of stars that make up Auriga and slightly to the top (north) of the overall constellation. Of the three clusters, M-37 is more concentrated than the others, and as a result is easier to define.

Almost directly to the left of Auriga can be found another distinctive, but much smaller constellation called Triangulum.

“The Triangle” is one of the older constellations, apparently given a place of its own from ancient times despite the lack of bright, noticeable stars.

You’ll have no problem, however, finding this small star grouping since the shape of a triangle is quite evident.

Once you have located Auriga and Triangulum turn your attention to the famous constellation of Gemini, the Twins.

Then heads of the twins are marked by two stars called Castor and Pollux, with Pollux being the brighter of the easternmost while Castor is the westernmost.

The bodies of the twins are defined by two parallel strings of fainter stars which are almost mirror-images of each other, suggesting devotion and interdependence.

Now is the time to chart the stars while the sky becomes dark early in the evening. Of course, summer weather may be more comfortable but waiting until 11:30 p.m. for really dark skies is difficult for those of us getting up in the morning to go to work.

One celestial object that might “throw a wrench” into your stargazing adventure is going to be the moon, which just passed its first quarter phase. The moon will continue to brighten until it reaches its full phase on Wednesday.

All the stars mentioned in today’s column will still be there after the full phase so just sit back and relax, your time is coming.