Stargazing: Ever ask yourself, 'I wonder what star that is?'

Apparently one of my readers has been asking “what star is that” judging from the content of an email I received last week.

Turns out the star he was looking at was the very bright star Vega, Alpha Lyra, which is the fourth brightest star we can see from our vantage point on Earth and it is directly overhead and very easy to locate.

From the beginning of time, mortals have gazed at the celestial dome arching above their heads and were in awe of the thousand points of light shining back at them. To be able to go out into that still night and learn the star’s names and patterns marks the beginning of an outdoor nature hobby that can become a lifetime of pleasure.

I’ve mentioned it several times in some of my columns that the best source of material to get you started is the public library. The variety of books and magazines are written especially for budding astronomers and the more you read the more you’ll improve your observing skills.