Stargazing: Ever ask yourself, 'I wonder what star that is?'

Apparently one of my readers has been asking “what star is that” judging from the content of an email I received last week.
Turns out the star he was looking at was the very bright star Vega, Alpha Lyra, which is the fourth brightest star we can see from our vantage point on Earth and it is directly overhead and very easy to locate.
From the beginning of time, mortals have gazed at the celestial dome arching above their heads and were in awe of the thousand points of light shining back at them. To be able to go out into that still night and learn the star’s names and patterns marks the beginning of an outdoor nature hobby that can become a lifetime of pleasure.
I’ve mentioned it several times in some of my columns that the best source of material to get you started is the public library. The variety of books and magazines are written especially for budding astronomers and the more you read the more you’ll improve your observing skills.
I have also found out that although self-education is fine as far as it goes, there is nothing that can compare with sharing an interest with others who have the same interests as you. The Omaha Astronomical Society fits the bill and you can log on to their web site at omahaastro.com. Although the society usually holds their meetings on the first Friday of each month they are now using online Zoom meetings because of the pandemic situation.
As you might imagine, some phases of astronomy can get extremely technical and that is why I try to keep the subject matter of my columns on a basic level so that material will, hopefully, be easier to understand.
There are, however, some interesting things to learn about and I thought this column would be a good place to list a few “Things to make you say hmm.”
1. To go from Earth to the center of our Milky Way Galaxy would take you 25,000 years traveling at a speed of 186,000 miles per second. To get to the other side of our galaxy would “only” take 150,000 years.
2. The Andromeda Galaxy (the subject of a recent column) is the furthest object in space the human eye can detect. It is 2 1/2 million light years away.
3. The nearest star to Earth is, of course, our parent Sun. One of the nearest stars to our Sun is named Alpha Centauri. This star is located 4-1/2 million light years away.
Getting back to Vega, it is located in the constellation of Lyra the Lyre, and at this time of year you may have to lean back a little to see it. From Vega it is not difficult at all to view the parallelogram of four stars that make up the constellation.
Vega’s name comes from the Arabic word “waqi” which means “falling” or “swooping.”
“This is a reference to the time when people regarded the constellation of Lyra as a swooping vulture rather than a lyre,” wrote Michael Anissimov on the website wisegeek.com.
While the parallelogram of Lyra is easy to see with the naked eye, there is one very interesting Messier object within the constellation but you’ll need at least a 3 inch telescope to view it. The object is known as the Ring Nebula (M-57). The nebula lies at a distance of 4,000 light years
This unique object is what astronomers refer to as a planetary nebula and it was created when a star was transformed into a nova during which process some of the star’s matter was ejected to form an encircling cloud.