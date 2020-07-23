Stargazing: First quarter moon offers greater crater contrast

Over a time period of 29 1/2 days, the moon goes through four phases of illumination and Sunday night’s first Quarter phase is in my opinion the best for observing crater details.
Whether it’s the full moon rising over the eastern horizon or an extremely thin crescent on the western horizon, everyone has at one time or another looked at the moon.
What makes the first Quarter moon so neat is the tremendous amount of contrast that can be seen on the surface along the line separating the lighter side with the darker side.
Over the 29 and one-half days, this dividing line, called the terminator, moves across the moon’s surface until the moon becomes full and the sunlight is full on and there is no contrast whatsoever.
If you have a pair of binoculars or a telescope, go out and take a peak and see if you can find three distinctive craters that go by the names of Aristillus, Autolycus and Archimedes.
If you are using binoculars, these craters will be found in the smooth surfaced Mare Imbrium (Sea of Rains) that lies toward the top of the moon. If you are using a telescope, the image will be upside down putting the craters toward the bottom.
Another method of locating the craters is to look for the rugged Appenines mountains range that curves out of the darkness into the sunlit side. The craters lie just to the north of this mountain range.
Autolycus and Aristillus are relatively “young” craters that stand out in the plains of Mare Imbrium. Their high walls catch the sunlight and keep the central peaks and floors in shadow.
The larger crater, Archimedes lies almost directly on the terminator line with its eastern wall fully illuminated.
Another unique object to search for is a 1.4-mile high spire that goes by the name Mons Piton and is located a little bit above Aristillus.
At first Quarter phase, Piton’s shadow stretches into the blackness of the unlit half but it doesn’t take too long for that shadow to shorten as the terminator line creeps further to the left.
Mons Piton is what you might call a relic of a impact crater and it looks strange to look at this spire at first Quarter and see if you can detect a very small crater right on the top.
One of the biggest setbacks to observing the moon using binoculars is that your arms might get tired holding them up and trying to keep them from wriggling. It might be necessary to find some kind of brace or support to prevent this from happening.
I made myself a bracket that I can attach to my binoculars and then place the bracket on a tripod that can then be adjusted to the desired height or direction of view. Works very, very well.
As I mentioned in last week’s column, an amazing comet, NEOWISE (C/2020 F3) that thrilled early-morning stargazers earlier this month is now visible in the evening sky, and it’s a sight you won’t want to miss. After all, this comet won’t be back for 6,800 years, according to NASA.
Observes now see the comet just after sunset for observers in the Northern Hemisphere, according to NASA. The comet made its closest approach to the sun July 3 but was only visible before dawn until now.
According to Joe Masiero, deputy principal investigator of NEOWISE, the NASA space telescope that discovered the comet, “As the next couple of days progress, it will get higher in the evening sky, so you’re going to want to look northwest right under the Big Dipper.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!