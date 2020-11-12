Stargazing: 'Flying Horse' now visible almost overhead

One of the heavens largest constellations is now quite high in the eastern sky just after dark and it ranks as one of the more notable constellation of the 88 recognized formations.
Know as Pegasus, the Winged Horse, this formidable formation of stars forms a tremendous square that is very easy to see despite being as large as it is.
Pegasus is one of the more prominent constellations in the northern sky and was named after a winged horse in Greek mythology.
The constellation is one of the older ones known in the night sky and it is one of the 48 constellations listed by the second-century astronomer Ptolemy.
Today, Pegasus is one of the 88 constellations officially recognized by the International Astronomical Union.
I’ve mentioned this in one of my earlier columns that Pegasus has earned celestial immortality and for those readers who may have seen the movie “Clash of the Titans” they’ll recognize Pegasus as the winged stallion that rose up from the waters and carried the hero Perseus back home after his encounter with Medusa, the lady with snakes for hair.
The one unusual thing about Pegasus is while the square is made up of second and third magnitude stars, there are very few stars to be found inside the square itself.
Pegasus represents an example of the extreme to which ancient astronomers went to find star formations into which they could squeeze the various gods, animals and monsters we recognize to this very day.
From our vantage point here in southwest Iowa, the horse is seen upside down with its feet pointing up into the heavens.
Only the head, neck and forefeet of this mythological equine are represented by stars.
Once you’ve located Pegasus, the star at the upper right corner is named Scheat (SHE-at), in the lower right corner you’ll find Markab (alpha Pegasi) and jumping over to the lower left corner is Algenib.
Coming to the upper leftmost star, we leave Pegasus for the time being since that particular star does not belong to Pegasus but instead to the constellation of Andromeda, also a part of “Clash of the Titans.”
That upper left star is a second magnitude star that is named Alpheratz (alpha Andromedae), which is a derivation of ancient Arabic word meaning “chain.” Perhaps that is why Andromeda is known as the Chained Maiden.
Going back to Markab, it is not too difficult to follow the imaginary line marking the horse’s neck, and seeing that line bend to form an imaginary head. The horse’s nose is represented by a star called Enif (Epsilon Pegasi).
We’re jumping around, I know, but go back to the star Alpheratz in the upper left corner of the square.
You should see two lines of stars stretching out toward the north and northeast. If you have a pair of binoculars, look just above the third star in the top line and if the sky is dark enough you should see a small slightly elongated fuzzy ball of light.
That fuzzy ball of light is the Andromeda Galaxy, one of the larger galaxies in the heavens. While observing it, stop for a moment and contemplate that the light you see coming from the galaxy left that point in space 2 million light years ago and is just now getting to your eyes.
