Stargazing: 'Flying Horse' now visible almost overhead

One of the heavens largest constellations is now quite high in the eastern sky just after dark and it ranks as one of the more notable constellation of the 88 recognized formations.

Know as Pegasus, the Winged Horse, this formidable formation of stars forms a tremendous square that is very easy to see despite being as large as it is.

Pegasus is one of the more prominent constellations in the northern sky and was named after a winged horse in Greek mythology.

The constellation is one of the older ones known in the night sky and it is one of the 48 constellations listed by the second-century astronomer Ptolemy.

Today, Pegasus is one of the 88 constellations officially recognized by the International Astronomical Union.

I’ve mentioned this in one of my earlier columns that Pegasus has earned celestial immortality and for those readers who may have seen the movie “Clash of the Titans” they’ll recognize Pegasus as the winged stallion that rose up from the waters and carried the hero Perseus back home after his encounter with Medusa, the lady with snakes for hair.