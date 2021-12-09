Stargazing: Frosty night sky will be host to Messier object number 31

As we enter the first full week of December, some of the stellar objects of late autumn are now well-placed for observation.

Among them is that of the Andromeda Galaxy, also referred to by astronomers as Messier object number 31 or M-31.

A week ago I received an email from a reader who was seeking more information about finding M-31 in the sky and a little more information about the galaxy itself.

In a column a few weeks ago I mentioned the Great Square of Pegasus and how it figured in the locating of the Andromeda Galaxy. I wrote that of the four stars making up the Great Square the one in the upper left corner does not belong to Pegasus, but is the first star in the constellation of Andromeda, a star named Alpheratz. That name is an Arabic name that, loosely translated, means “Chained Maiden.”

Because it is one of the defining movies dealing with constellations in mythology, I always recommend “Clash of the Titans.” Whether it is the older version or the more recent version, they both provided the story line and how the various individuals wound up in the sky.

Andromeda, as I said, is referred to as the “Chained Maiden” primarily because of her mother Cassiopeia opening her mouth one time too many and several of the lady “gods” got a bit aggravated and had her Andromeda condemned and chained to a rock where she was supposed to be the sacrifice to the terrible sea monster, Cetus.

Once you’ve located Alpheratz, look for two lines of stars which fan out toward the high northeast.

These two lines are made up of primarily third and fourth magnitude stars and as you move along the line the Andromeda Galaxy will be found just above the third star in the top-most line.

It is, in my opinion, one of the most mind-boggling galaxies in the heavens. Based on data received from the Spitzer Telescope way back in 2006, the Andromeda Galaxy is made up on over one trillion suns among clouds of space dust and gasses.

This galaxy, by the way, is the closest spiral galaxy to our own Milky Way Galaxy.

The Andromeda Galaxy is slowly moving in our direction and will collide with the Milky Way creating an elliptical galaxy that is beyond human comprehension. Please don’t begin worrying about this galactic collision because it won’t happen for another 3.75 billion years.

With binoculars, it is possible to view the galaxy from inside the city but if you live outside the city and are blessed with dark skies, this remarkable galaxy can be seen with the naked eye despite lying at a distance of 2-1/2 million light years. The galaxy is one of the most distant objects that can be viewed with the naked eye.

Although the view of the galaxy may be somewhat disappointing, stop to think for a moment that the light you are looking at has been traveling at 186,000 miles per second for 2-1/2 million years to get to your eyes.

On another subject, remember to look for the moon to appear very close to the giant of our solar system, planet Jupiter late tonight.

On yet another subject, look in the low northeastern sky for the Geminid meteor shower which is now worth viewing. It is anticipated that as many as 150 meteors per hour may be visible assuming there is no offending moonlight.